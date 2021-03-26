Global Wall Coverings Market Report 2021-2024: COVID-19 Becomes Catalyst for Wall Coverings with Superior Cleanability

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wall Coverings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Wall Coverings is projected to exceed US$ 41 billion by 2024, driven by the growing demand for digitally printed wall coverings; recovering construction activity; and launch of innovative products with smart functionality, novel geometrical patterns, intriguing textures and bold colors in response to the transforming interior design and home decor trends.

Few of the benefits of wall coverings driving its adoption among homeowners and building architects include superior decorative and aesthetic appeal of vinyl wall coverings; easy customization and personalization of walls at lowest costs; longer durability and reduced maintenance load when compared to painted walls; and ability to mimic expensive designer look and the resulting increase in home value.

Also driving growth in the market is the wide availability of patterned designs and graphics printed with eco-friendly ink. Vinyl wall coverings are witnessing strong demand in geriatric homes, hospitals and care centers given their long-lasting, scratch proof, impact resistant, flame retardant, hygienic, robust, safe and odorless features and characteristics.

Against the backdrop of the escalating cost of home heating, there is increased focus shed on enhancing humidity inside the home with the help of insulated wall coverings built to prevent loss of interior humidity and made from foam, foil, Mylar and foam backed vinyl. Europe represents the largest market worldwide.

Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a projected CAGR of 7% over the analysis period led by factors such as burgeoning economies with huge population in countries such as China and India, improving disposable income and growing sophistication in middle class housing needs, and homeowner's changing attitude towards interior decor.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Interior Paints Market

Impact on Wall Tiles Market

COVID-19 Becomes Catalyst for Wall Coverings with Superior Cleanability

Wall Coverings: Product Definition

Wall Papers

Classification of Wallpapers Based on Raw Materials Used

Interior Paint

Characteristics of Interior Paints

Wall Tiles

Wall Panels

Wall Coverings Market: A Prelude

Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Future Market Growth

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Latest Trends Help Wall Coverings Market to Climb the Wall & Stand Tall

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in 2021

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 264 Featured):

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Akzo Nobel NV

Asian Paints Limited

Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc.

& Co. Inc. Brewster Home Fashions LLC

British Ceramic Tile

Crossville, Inc.

Grespania SA

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA

Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc.

Johnson Tiles Limited

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Valspar Corporation

TIRI Group Ltd.

York Wallcoverings Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth

Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles

Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Decor

Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light

Rise in Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions

Wall Covering Patterns for Branding

Growing Wall Mural Variety

Options to Personalize Home Decor

Millennials Drive Wallpaper Demand

Renovations Drive Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers

Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends

Select Wallpaper Design Trends

Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints

Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend

Waterproof Panels Increasingly Replace Wall Tiles in Bathrooms

Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing for Wall Tiles

Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings

Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints

Select Innovations

Select Innovations in the Paints & Coatings Sector

Regulations Spur Recycling

Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings

Vinyl Wall Coverings Find Increased Acceptance in Healthcare Industry

Feature Walls Make a Comeback

Hotels: A Continuous Source of Demand for Wall Coverings

Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Recovery in Construction Activity Benefit Demand in Residential and Non-Residential Applications

Commercial Construction Sector

Key Market Trends

Increasing Availability of Flexible, Functional and Varied Wallcoverings Spurs Demand in the Commercial Sector

Shift from Traditional to Digital Printing Bodes Well for the Market

Kids: The New Targets

Designers' Names Overtake Brand Equity

Digital Printing Plays a Key Role in Reviving Wall paper Demand

Growing Demand for Custom Designed and Premium Paints Sustain Growth in the Interior Paints Market

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

Market Overview

Rapid Urbanization in China to Boosts Demand for Wall Coverings

to Boosts Demand for Wall Coverings Market Analytics

CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Market Overview

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

Market Overview

Underpenetrated Rural Markets in India Offer Strong Market Growth Potential

Offer Strong Market Growth Potential Growing Preference for Western Style Decor Drive Demand for Wallpapers

Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

Market Overview

Market Analytics

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 257

