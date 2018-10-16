Global Wall Coverings Markets Report 2018: An Aesthetic, Affordable, Reliable, and Timeless Architectural and Interior Design Option

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wall Coverings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wall Coverings in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Wall Papers

Interior Paint

Wall Tiles

Wall Panels

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Wall Papers

The Third Layer

Intermediate Layer

Decorative Layer

Interior Paint

Wall Tiles

Wall Panels



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Wall Coverings: An Aesthetic, Affordable, Reliable, and Timeless Architectural and Interior Design Option

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Major Wall Treatment Trends & Designs Summarized

Superior Attributes of Wall Coverings over Other Wall Dcor Options Drive Steady Market Penetration

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

China & India: Potentially Huge Construction Markets and Underpenetrated Nature Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Interest in Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth

Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles

Select Intelligent Tiles Currently Available in the Market

Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Dcor

Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light

Surging Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions Drive Market Demand

Digital Printing Advancements Revive Wallpapers as Premium Dcor Pieces

HP's Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings: The Next Big Thing

Design/File Preparation

Personalized Wall Layouts

File Ripping

Media Compatibility

Automated Cutting

High-Volume/On-Demand Production

Proofing and Short Runs

Significance of Walls in a Home Sustain Perennial Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers

Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends

Flocking

Marble Wallpapers

Nature and Architecture-inspired

Fine Art

Reflect Surroundings

Wallpaper for Kids Rooms

Imitating Natural Materials

Leather Look

Specific Textures

Featuring Animals

Interactive

Creating Views

Select Designer Wallpaper Trends

3D Wallpapers

Natural Faux

Feature Walls

Hand-Painted

Grasscloth Wallpaper

Weathered Geometries

Paneled Murals

Linen Wallpaper

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Wallcoverings Market

Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints

Key Dcor Trends in a Nutshell

The Go Green' Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing

Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth

Disadvantages of Traditional Process

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing

Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings

ECORE: An Eco-friendly Wall Covering Technology

Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints

Regulations Spur Recycling

Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings

Vinyl Wall Coverings: A Boon for the Healthcare Industry

Feature Walls Make a Comeback

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Recent Innovative and Advanced Wall Covering Offerings

High-End Tiles by Fired Earth

Super Stripes from Little Greene

Confident Shades from Crown Paints

Contemporary Pastels by Occa-Home

Color Contrasts from Ecos Organic Paints

Copper Blush by Dulux

Soft Colors Wallpapers by Superfresco Easy

Soothing Color Options from Farrow & Ball

Industrial Look by Graham & Brown

Traviata Fabrics Range by Clarke & Clarke

Textured Wall Coverings

Astoria Loft and Bark

Union Peru, Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa

3D Technology Enable Unlimited Possibilities for Innovative Wall Coverings

Paint Shield with Magnetic and Bacteria Killing Properties

Magnetically Active PULL Wall Covering

Silk-Leaf: A Man-made-cum-biological Leaf-Like Material for Wallpapers

Next-Generation Applications in Commercial Wall Coverings

Digital Wall Coverings

Wood Veneers

Wall Murals

Unconventional Wall Covering Designs

Plankprints: Innovative Wall Covering

Wall Coverings that Improve Indoor Air Quality

Sound-Proof Wall Coverings

Research Efforts Focus on Life-Saving Functionality of Wall Coverings



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Wall Coverings: A Prelude

Characteristics of Wall Coverings

Run Numbers and Pattern

Wall Coverings Manufacturing

Sizes of Wall Coverings

Wall Covering Printing Types

Digital Printing

Gravure Printing

Rotary Screen

Screen Printing

Flexographic Printing

Surface Printing

Addressing Key Environmental Issues

Commercial Wall Coverings

Acoustical Wall Coverings

Digital Wall Coverings

Grass Cloth Wall Coverings

Metallics Wall Coverings

Natural/Organics Wall Coverings

Paintable Wall Coverings

Polyolefin/Synthetic Textile Wall Coverings

Writable Surfaces/Dry Erase Wall Coverings

Residential Wall Coverings

Vinyl Coated Paper Wall Coverings

Coated Fabric Wall Coverings

Paper Backed Vinyl/Solid Sheet Vinyl Wall Coverings

Fabric Backed Vinyl Wall Coverings

Ceramic Tiles and Ceramic Wall Tiles

Classification of Ceramic Tiles

Based on Area of Application

Based on Physical Characteristics

Other Classification

Clinker Tiles

Terracotta (Alias Rustic Terracotta alias Tuscan Terracotta alias Florentine Terracotta)

Cottoforte

Porcelain Tiles

Red Stoneware Tiles

Majolica

Whitebody Single Fired and Monoporosa Tiles

Whitebody Earthenware

Tile Manufacturing Processes

Surface Finishes

Tile Properties

Standards Related to Ceramic Tiles

Wallpapers

Wallpapers: Common Characteristics

Packages and Pricing of Wallpapers

Pattern Matches in Wallpapers

Wallpaper Printing Process

Surface Printing

Flexographic Printing

Screen Printing

Rotary Screen

Gravure Printing

Commercial Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers

Wallpapers History

Classification of Wallpapers

Based on Raw Materials Used

Based on Finish and Texture

Pre-finished Wallpapers

Vinyl Wallpapers

White Wallpapers

Embossed Coverings

Wood Chip

Rice Paper and Parchment Wallpaper

Fiber Wallpaper

Glass Textile Wall Coverings

Underliner

Cork and Cork Veneer

Other Wallpapers

Borders

Children's Designs

Architectural Papers

Interior Paints

Types of Interior Paints

Latex paints

Alkyd (Oil) Paints

Enamels

Gloss

Special Paints and Coatings

Characteristics of Interior Paints

Finishes

Factors for Consideration

Wall Paneling



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Changing Fashion

Product Customization

Designer Wall Tiles

Products with Natural Appeal

Multi-functional Wall Tiles

Faux Finishes Hold Promise

Designers' Names Determine Destiny

Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Launches

Muraspec Launches Wallcoverings Beaming with Lustre Glitter

HP Introduces HP Indigo Wallpaper

Taubmans Launches a New Formulation of Endure Interior Paint

Nemo Tile & Stone Launches Casablanca Moroccan Tiles

A-Street Prints Launches Collection of Wallpapers

Imagine Tile Launches Black & White Art of Board Series

Nippon Paint Launches Infinite Air Interior Paint

Rock Roll Launches Repeat Wallpaper and Large-Scale Murals of Album Artwork

Hempel Launches Topaz Brilliance One-Coat Interior Paint

Rust-Oleum Launches Simply Home Interior Wall Paint

Interceramic Launches Durabody Ceramic Tile Collections

DuPont Launches DuPont Tedlar Wallcoverings

Nippon Paint Launches Odour-less AirCare and WeatherbondAdvance Paint

York Contract Launches Four New Wall Coverings

Norafin Unveils New Flax Processing Wall Coverings

Muraspec Launches New Tempus Wall Coverings

Johnson Tiles Launches Seven New Interior Wall Coverings

Benjamin Moore Launches CENTURY Paint

Graphenstone Launches Eco-Friendly and Lime-Based Paint

Tilemark Launches Carved Tiles Designed by Form Us With Love

PPG Launches Sigma Air Pure Bio-based Wall Paint

LSI Launches Compass West

DaVinci Technologies Announces the Availability of WallFab

CERA Launches Designer Tiles for Floor and Wall

Thinkterior Launches myWall

LIFX Introduces Wi-Fi-connected Wall Panels Light, LIFX Tile

Benjamin Moore Introduces Notable Dry Erase Paint

Wallcoverings, Inc. Introduces a Vinyl Wall Covering

Akcel Components Launches a New Wall Panel Manufacturing Facility

Cynthia Rowley Collaborates with Tempaper to Launch First Wallcovering Collection

Benjamin Moore Introduces Ultra Spec SCUFF-X

Wicanders Launches Vintage and Fusion in Floor Coverings and Brick in Wall Coverings

Watson Bowman Acme Introduces Wabo QuakeWall Seismic Wall Panel



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Herman Miller Acquires Majority Stake in Maars

Morbi Announces 50 New Tile Manufacturing Units

Sangetsu Acquires Majority Stake in Goodrich Global

Ace Hardware Enters into Paint Partnership with Magnolia Home

Lowe's Partners with Sherwin-Williams for Paint-aisle Offerings

Harbour Acquires Thibaut

Victoria to Acquire Keraben

WallVision to Acquire Wall&deco

Fine Decor Wallcoverings to Acquire CWV Wallcoverings

Sherwin-Williams Enters into Partnership with ASID

Berger Paints Acquires Saboo Coatings

Kansai Paint to Acquire Sadolin

Versa Wallcovering Names Metro to Distribute Wall Coverings in Canada

Acrysil Ltd Enters into an Agreement with M/s. Next Ship Ltd.

Akcel Components Launches Wall Panel Manufacturing Plant

Orient Bell to Acquire 26% Stake in a Ceramic Tile Manufacturing Company

Sherwin-Williams Acquires Valspar Corporation

NAPCO Precast Acquires Arrowhead Precast

Ahlstrom and Munksj Enter into Merger

LSI Wallcovering Opens New China Facility



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Technologically Advanced Options in Multitude of Patterns and Textures Drive Healthy Market Demand

Recovery in Construction Activity Benefit Demand in Residential and Non-Residential Applications

Increasing Availability of Flexible, Functional and Varied Wallcoverings Spurs Demand in the Commercial Sector

Shift from Traditional to Digital Printing Bodes Well for the Market

Kids Become the New Targets

Designers' Names Overtake Brand Equity

Digital Printing: The New Age Solution

Growing Demand for Custom Designed and Premium Paints Sustain Growth in the Interior Paints Market

Noteworthy Interior Wall Paint Collections in 2018 & Beyond

Key Barriers Hampering Market Growth of Interior Paints

Big-Boxes Block Margin Growth

Rising Raw Material Prices

Growth in Size and Specialization

Lead Paint Litigation

Environmental and Societal

Performance Enhancements

Trends in Interior Architectural Paints Market

Alternative Paint Technologies Gain Ground

Interior Paints: Environmental Regulation in the United States

Wallcoverings Standards in the US

W-101 Standard

WA Standard NSF-342

Competitive Landscape

Finest Interior Paints Based on Cost and Quality

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Recovering Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Positive Attributes Drive Popularity of Vinyl Wallcoverings in Japan

Steady Growth in Housing Starts Augur Well for Market Demand

Regulatory Environment in Japan

B. Market Analytics



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Europe: A Matured yet Growing Market for Wall Coverings

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

Leading Position of Italy in Wall Tiles Exports Benefit Market Prospects

Competitive Scenario

B. Market Analytics



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Novel Designs Revive Interest in Wall Coverings, Bodes Well for Market Growth

Growth in Construction Activity Promote Demand for Wall Coverings

B. Market Analytics



8.4.5 Spain

A. Market Analysis

Growing Demand for Ceramic Wall Tiles Augur Well for the Market

Key Technical Factors Favoring Ceramic Tile Production in Spain

Current Trends in a Nutshell

B. Market Analytics



8.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Positive Outlook for Russia in the Long Term

Bright Future Projected for Wallpapers, a Hugely Popular Product in Russia

B. Market Analytics



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Developing Asian Countries Offer Huge Untapped and Unpenetrated Market Growth Potential

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Strong Growth Projected for One of the Leading Consumers of Wallpapers Worldwide

China: The World's Largest Construction Market Represents a Major Market for Wall Coverings

Rapid Urbanization in China to Boosts Demand for Wall Coverings

Environmental Concerns

Competitive Landscape

Leading Domestic Wallpaper Brands in China (2017): Listing of Brands, Company, and Location

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Underpenetrated Rural Markets in India Offer Strong Market Growth Potential

Growing Preference for Western Style Dcor Drive Demand for Wallpapers

Unpenetrated Nature of Interior Paints in India Sustain Market Demand

Market Leader Asian Paints Offer Wide Spectrum of Paints in Diverse Categories

Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products

B. Market Analytics



8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



8.6 The Middle East & Africa

A. Market Analysis

Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East

B. Market Analytics



8.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



8.7.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Brazil: A Leading Producer of Ceramic Wall Coverings Globally

B. Market Analytics



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 247 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 271)

The United States (101)

(101) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (105)

(105) France (3)

(3)

Germany (14)

(14)

The United Kingdom (35)

(35)

Italy (18)

(18)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (32)

(32) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44)

(Excluding Japan) (44) Middle East (6)

(6) Latin America (10)

(10) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mndw8b/global_wall?w=5





