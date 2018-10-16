Global Wall Coverings Markets Report 2018: An Aesthetic, Affordable, Reliable, and Timeless Architectural and Interior Design Option
The "Wall Coverings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wall Coverings in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Wall Papers
- Interior Paint
- Wall Tiles
- Wall Panels
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Wall Papers
The Third Layer
Intermediate Layer
Decorative Layer
Interior Paint
Wall Tiles
Wall Panels
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Wall Coverings: An Aesthetic, Affordable, Reliable, and Timeless Architectural and Interior Design Option
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Major Wall Treatment Trends & Designs Summarized
Superior Attributes of Wall Coverings over Other Wall Dcor Options Drive Steady Market Penetration
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
China & India: Potentially Huge Construction Markets and Underpenetrated Nature Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Interest in Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth
Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles
Select Intelligent Tiles Currently Available in the Market
Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Dcor
Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light
Surging Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions Drive Market Demand
Digital Printing Advancements Revive Wallpapers as Premium Dcor Pieces
HP's Advanced Digital Printing Device for Wall Coverings: The Next Big Thing
Design/File Preparation
Personalized Wall Layouts
File Ripping
Media Compatibility
Automated Cutting
High-Volume/On-Demand Production
Proofing and Short Runs
Significance of Walls in a Home Sustain Perennial Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers
Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers
Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends
Flocking
Marble Wallpapers
Nature and Architecture-inspired
Fine Art
Reflect Surroundings
Wallpaper for Kids Rooms
Imitating Natural Materials
Leather Look
Specific Textures
Featuring Animals
Interactive
Creating Views
Select Designer Wallpaper Trends
3D Wallpapers
Natural Faux
Feature Walls
Hand-Painted
Grasscloth Wallpaper
Weathered Geometries
Paneled Murals
Linen Wallpaper
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the Wallcoverings Market
Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints
Key Dcor Trends in a Nutshell
The Go Green' Trend Benefit Demand for Green Panelized Housing
Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth
Disadvantages of Traditional Process
Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing
Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings
ECORE: An Eco-friendly Wall Covering Technology
Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints
Regulations Spur Recycling
Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings
Vinyl Wall Coverings: A Boon for the Healthcare Industry
Feature Walls Make a Comeback
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Population Growth
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Recent Innovative and Advanced Wall Covering Offerings
High-End Tiles by Fired Earth
Super Stripes from Little Greene
Confident Shades from Crown Paints
Contemporary Pastels by Occa-Home
Color Contrasts from Ecos Organic Paints
Copper Blush by Dulux
Soft Colors Wallpapers by Superfresco Easy
Soothing Color Options from Farrow & Ball
Industrial Look by Graham & Brown
Traviata Fabrics Range by Clarke & Clarke
Textured Wall Coverings
Astoria Loft and Bark
Union Peru, Plaster, Rhea, Zambezi and Boa
3D Technology Enable Unlimited Possibilities for Innovative Wall Coverings
Paint Shield with Magnetic and Bacteria Killing Properties
Magnetically Active PULL Wall Covering
Silk-Leaf: A Man-made-cum-biological Leaf-Like Material for Wallpapers
Next-Generation Applications in Commercial Wall Coverings
Digital Wall Coverings
Wood Veneers
Wall Murals
Unconventional Wall Covering Designs
Plankprints: Innovative Wall Covering
Wall Coverings that Improve Indoor Air Quality
Sound-Proof Wall Coverings
Research Efforts Focus on Life-Saving Functionality of Wall Coverings
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Wall Coverings: A Prelude
Characteristics of Wall Coverings
Run Numbers and Pattern
Wall Coverings Manufacturing
Sizes of Wall Coverings
Wall Covering Printing Types
Digital Printing
Gravure Printing
Rotary Screen
Screen Printing
Flexographic Printing
Surface Printing
Addressing Key Environmental Issues
Commercial Wall Coverings
Acoustical Wall Coverings
Digital Wall Coverings
Grass Cloth Wall Coverings
Metallics Wall Coverings
Natural/Organics Wall Coverings
Paintable Wall Coverings
Polyolefin/Synthetic Textile Wall Coverings
Writable Surfaces/Dry Erase Wall Coverings
Residential Wall Coverings
Vinyl Coated Paper Wall Coverings
Coated Fabric Wall Coverings
Paper Backed Vinyl/Solid Sheet Vinyl Wall Coverings
Fabric Backed Vinyl Wall Coverings
Ceramic Tiles and Ceramic Wall Tiles
Classification of Ceramic Tiles
Based on Area of Application
Based on Physical Characteristics
Other Classification
Clinker Tiles
Terracotta (Alias Rustic Terracotta alias Tuscan Terracotta alias Florentine Terracotta)
Cottoforte
Porcelain Tiles
Red Stoneware Tiles
Majolica
Whitebody Single Fired and Monoporosa Tiles
Whitebody Earthenware
Tile Manufacturing Processes
Surface Finishes
Tile Properties
Standards Related to Ceramic Tiles
Wallpapers
Wallpapers: Common Characteristics
Packages and Pricing of Wallpapers
Pattern Matches in Wallpapers
Wallpaper Printing Process
Surface Printing
Flexographic Printing
Screen Printing
Rotary Screen
Gravure Printing
Commercial Wallpapers
Nonwoven Wallpapers
Wallpapers History
Classification of Wallpapers
Based on Raw Materials Used
Based on Finish and Texture
Pre-finished Wallpapers
Vinyl Wallpapers
White Wallpapers
Embossed Coverings
Wood Chip
Rice Paper and Parchment Wallpaper
Fiber Wallpaper
Glass Textile Wall Coverings
Underliner
Cork and Cork Veneer
Other Wallpapers
Borders
Children's Designs
Architectural Papers
Interior Paints
Types of Interior Paints
Latex paints
Alkyd (Oil) Paints
Enamels
Gloss
Special Paints and Coatings
Characteristics of Interior Paints
Finishes
Factors for Consideration
Wall Paneling
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Changing Fashion
Product Customization
Designer Wall Tiles
Products with Natural Appeal
Multi-functional Wall Tiles
Faux Finishes Hold Promise
Designers' Names Determine Destiny
Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Technologically Advanced Options in Multitude of Patterns and Textures Drive Healthy Market Demand
Recovery in Construction Activity Benefit Demand in Residential and Non-Residential Applications
Increasing Availability of Flexible, Functional and Varied Wallcoverings Spurs Demand in the Commercial Sector
Shift from Traditional to Digital Printing Bodes Well for the Market
Kids Become the New Targets
Designers' Names Overtake Brand Equity
Digital Printing: The New Age Solution
Growing Demand for Custom Designed and Premium Paints Sustain Growth in the Interior Paints Market
Noteworthy Interior Wall Paint Collections in 2018 & Beyond
Key Barriers Hampering Market Growth of Interior Paints
Big-Boxes Block Margin Growth
Rising Raw Material Prices
Growth in Size and Specialization
Lead Paint Litigation
Environmental and Societal
Performance Enhancements
Trends in Interior Architectural Paints Market
Alternative Paint Technologies Gain Ground
Interior Paints: Environmental Regulation in the United States
Wallcoverings Standards in the US
W-101 Standard
WA Standard NSF-342
Competitive Landscape
Finest Interior Paints Based on Cost and Quality
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Recovering Residential and Non-Residential Construction Propel Market Demand
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Positive Attributes Drive Popularity of Vinyl Wallcoverings in Japan
Steady Growth in Housing Starts Augur Well for Market Demand
Regulatory Environment in Japan
B. Market Analytics
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Europe: A Matured yet Growing Market for Wall Coverings
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
Leading Position of Italy in Wall Tiles Exports Benefit Market Prospects
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Novel Designs Revive Interest in Wall Coverings, Bodes Well for Market Growth
Growth in Construction Activity Promote Demand for Wall Coverings
B. Market Analytics
8.4.5 Spain
A. Market Analysis
Growing Demand for Ceramic Wall Tiles Augur Well for the Market
Key Technical Factors Favoring Ceramic Tile Production in Spain
Current Trends in a Nutshell
B. Market Analytics
8.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Despite the Current Economic Slowdown, Positive Outlook for Russia in the Long Term
Bright Future Projected for Wallpapers, a Hugely Popular Product in Russia
B. Market Analytics
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Developing Asian Countries Offer Huge Untapped and Unpenetrated Market Growth Potential
Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Strong Growth Projected for One of the Leading Consumers of Wallpapers Worldwide
China: The World's Largest Construction Market Represents a Major Market for Wall Coverings
Rapid Urbanization in China to Boosts Demand for Wall Coverings
Environmental Concerns
Competitive Landscape
Leading Domestic Wallpaper Brands in China (2017): Listing of Brands, Company, and Location
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Underpenetrated Rural Markets in India Offer Strong Market Growth Potential
Growing Preference for Western Style Dcor Drive Demand for Wallpapers
Unpenetrated Nature of Interior Paints in India Sustain Market Demand
Market Leader Asian Paints Offer Wide Spectrum of Paints in Diverse Categories
Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
8.6 The Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East
B. Market Analytics
8.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
8.7.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Brazil: A Leading Producer of Ceramic Wall Coverings Globally
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
