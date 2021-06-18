Global Wallets Market to witness decremental growth of $ 1.19 Billion during 2020-2024 | Technavio
The wallets market observed (24.65)% Year-Over-Year growth in 2020
Jun 18, 2021, 23:03 ET
NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global wallets market value is expected to decline by USD 1.19 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Wallets Market 2020-2024: Scope
This study identifies the rising popularity of eco-friendly wallets as one of the prime reasons driving the wallets market growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wallets market report covers the following areas:
- Wallets Market Size
- Wallets Market Trends
- Wallets Market Industry Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market generated maximum revenue in the conventional wallets segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rising popularity of eco-friendly wallets is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of (2)% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Bellroy Pty Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Fossil Group Inc., Hermès International, Hidesign, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Mulberry Co. Ltd., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Tapestry Inc. are the top vendors in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the wide availability of wallets online. However, the threat of counterfeit products might hinder growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the wide availability of wallets online will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wallets market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also provides industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies including Bellroy Pty Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Fossil Group Inc., Hermés International, Hidesign, Kering SA, and others.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Wallets Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Wallets Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Conventional Wallets
- Smart-connected Wallets
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Luxury Handbags Market - Global luxury handbags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Leather Handbags Market - Global leather handbags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Wallets Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wallets market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wallets market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wallets market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wallets market vendors
