Global Wallets Market to witness decremental growth of $ 1.19 Billion during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Request a free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40795

Wallets Market 2020-2024: Scope

This study identifies the rising popularity of eco-friendly wallets as one of the prime reasons driving the wallets market growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The wallets market report covers the following areas:

Wallets Market Size

Wallets Market Trends

Wallets Market Industry Analysis

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market generated maximum revenue in the conventional wallets segment in 2019.

Based on the product, the market generated maximum revenue in the conventional wallets segment in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The rising popularity of eco-friendly wallets is the major trend in the market.

The rising popularity of eco-friendly wallets is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of (2)% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of (2)% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Bellroy Pty Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Fossil Group Inc., Hermès International, Hidesign, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton , Mulberry Co. Ltd., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Tapestry Inc. are the top vendors in the market.

Bellroy Pty Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Fossil Group Inc., Hermès International, Hidesign, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy - , Mulberry Co. Ltd., Ralph Lauren Corp., and Tapestry Inc. are the top vendors in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the wide availability of wallets online. However, the threat of counterfeit products might hinder growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and

get the third for free.

View Sample Report Before Purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the wide availability of wallets online will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat of counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this wallets market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also provides industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies including Bellroy Pty Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Fossil Group Inc., Hermés International, Hidesign, Kering SA, and others.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Wallets Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Wallets Market is segmented as below:

Product

Conventional Wallets



Smart-connected Wallets

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Request a sample report to know factors impact the market growth across various segments: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40795

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Luxury Handbags Market - Global luxury handbags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Leather Handbags Market - Global leather handbags market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Wallets Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wallets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wallets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wallets market across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America

, MEA, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wallets market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Conventional wallets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart-connected wallets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing preference for customized wallets

Market consolidation

Rising popularity of eco-friendly wallets

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bellroy Pty Ltd.

Burberry Group Plc

Fossil Group Inc.

Hermès International

Hidesign

Kering SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Mulberry Co. Ltd.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Tapestry Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: www.technavio.com/report/wallets-market-industry-analysis



SOURCE Technavio