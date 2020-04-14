Global WAN Optimization Solutions Industry

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WAN Optimization Solutions market worldwide is projected to grow by US$703.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.9%. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.3 Billion by the year 2025, On-Premise will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621750/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Premise will reach a market size of US$74.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$203.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Array Networks, Inc.

Allot Communications Ltd.

Circadence Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

InfoVista Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Radware Ltd.

Riverbed Technology

Silver Peak Systems, Inc.

Streamcore

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621750/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Wide Area Network (WAN) - An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Scope of WANs Continues to Expand

WANs Not Immune to Performance Issues

WAN Optimization - Maximizing WAN Performance

Benefits of WAN Optimization in a Nutshell

WAN Optimization Solutions Market - Optimally Poised to Benefit

from Growing Focus on WAN Optimization

Increasing Business Productivity and Reducing Network

Management Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of WAN

Optimization

Improving Business Productivity by Enhancing Application

Performance

Reducing Network Management & Upgradation Costs

SD-WAN Solutions Make a Mark

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

WAN Optimization Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Array Networks, Inc. (USA)

Allot Communications Ltd. (Israel)

Circadence Corporation (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)

F5 Networks, Inc. (USA)

InfoVista Corporation (USA)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)

Radware Ltd. (Israel)

Riverbed Technology (USA)

Silver Peak Systems, Inc. (USA)

Streamcore (France)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Major Enterprise-Driven Trends in WAN Optimization

Application SLAs Take Over Network SLAs

Total Cost of Ownership Model

Flexible WAN Optimization Solutions

Managed Solutions

System Integrators Threaten Dominance of TSPs

Cost Efficiencies Drive Adoption of SD-WAN

SD-WAN Subsumes Numerous Subsystems

SD-WAN Succeeds WAN Optimization

Growth in Branch Office Operations & Subsequent Rise in WAN

Deployments Drive Demand for WAN Optimization

Consolidation of Existing IT Infrastructure Fuels Adoption of

WAN Optimization

Increasing Workforce Mobility to Apply More Pressure on WANs -

Drives Business Case for WAN Optimization Solutions

Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of WAN Optimization

Solutions

Cloud Computing Deployments Drive Demand for WAN Optimization

Opportunity Indicators

Rising Use of Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - A Case

in Point

Enterprises Embrace WOCs for Ensuring Business Continuity &

Disaster Recovery

Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to WAN Optimization Market

SMBs Warm Up to Benefits of ICT - Drive Demand for WAN

Optimization

Product Innovations Spearheading Growth

Emerging Product Trends in the WAN Optimization Controllers Market

Advanced Optimization Controllers Gaining Prominence

Challenges

Declining Costs of Bandwidth

Emergence of New Applications & Protocols Enhancing Network

Efficiency

Capital Costs - A Major Concern





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: WAN Optimization Solutions Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: WAN Optimization Solutions Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: On-Premise (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cloud (Deployment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cloud (Deployment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Cloud (Deployment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in US$ Thousand in

the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 11: United States WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 12: United States WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: WAN Optimization Solutions Market Analysis in Canada

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 14: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 15: Canadian WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for WAN

Optimization Solutions Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 17: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Japan in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese WAN Optimization Solutions Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: WAN Optimization Solutions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 20: Chinese WAN Optimization Solutions Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 21: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European WAN Optimization Solutions Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European WAN Optimization Solutions Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European WAN Optimization Solutions Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 26: European WAN Optimization Solutions Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 27: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

FRANCE

Table 28: French WAN Optimization Solutions Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 29: French WAN Optimization Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 30: French WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: German WAN Optimization Solutions Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 32: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 33: German WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: WAN Optimization Solutions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 35: Italian WAN Optimization Solutions Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 36: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for WAN

Optimization Solutions Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 38: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SPAIN

Table 40: WAN Optimization Solutions Market Analysis in Spain

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 41: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Spanish WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in US$ Thousand in

Russia by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 44: Russian WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Rest of Europe WAN Optimization Solutions Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 48: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 50: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Asia-Pacific WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific WAN Optimization Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific WAN Optimization Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Australian WAN Optimization Solutions Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 56: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Australia: A

Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: WAN Optimization Solutions Market Analysis in India

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 59: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Indian WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Deployment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean WAN Optimization Solutions Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 63: WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

WAN Optimization Solutions Market in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 65: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific WAN Optimization Solutions

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 68: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 70: WAN Optimization Solutions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 71: Latin American WAN Optimization Solutions

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 72: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 74: Argentinean WAN Optimization Solutions Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 75: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazilian WAN Optimization Solutions Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian WAN Optimization Solutions Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Mexican WAN Optimization Solutions Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 80: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Mexico: A

Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in US$ Thousand in

Rest of Latin America by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 83: Rest of Latin America WAN Optimization Solutions

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America WAN Optimization Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 86: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 89: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for WAN

Optimization Solutions Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 92: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Iran in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian WAN Optimization Solutions Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli WAN Optimization Solutions Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 95: Israeli WAN Optimization Solutions Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 96: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: WAN Optimization Solutions Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 98: Saudi Arabian WAN Optimization Solutions

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 99: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Deployment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates WAN Optimization Solutions

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2009-2017

Table 102: WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East WAN Optimization Solutions

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 104: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in Rest of Middle

East: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East WAN Optimization Solutions

Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: WAN Optimization Solutions Market in US$ Thousand in

Africa by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 107: African WAN Optimization Solutions Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 108: African WAN Optimization Solutions Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621750/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

