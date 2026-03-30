Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation Welcomes Enrique Prado To Operation Jawbreaker Fellowship Program

New York Times Bestseller and retired CIA Chief of Operations joins distinguished program

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation announced that Enrique "Ric" Prado will join the esteemed Operation Jawbreaker Fellowship Program. Prado joins uniformed and non-uniformed veterans as a 24-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where he served as an Operations Officer at six overseas posts.

"I am humbled to welcome Ric Prado—a respected leader, warrior, veteran, and honorable man—to our Operation Jawbreaker Fellowship Program," said Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation President and CEO Michael "Rod" Rodríguez. "Ric's extraordinary career and lifelong service to our Nation speak for themselves. He is a man grounded in the values we defend, one who has stood in the shadows so others could live in the light. And even after a lifetime of service, he continues to step forward when called. That is the spirit of this Fellowship. He is a natural fit for our team, and it is an honor to have him stand shoulder to shoulder with us in support of our sacred and historic mission."

New York Times Bestselling author of his memoir Black Ops, Prado is a paramilitary, counterterrorism, and special/clandestine operations specialist, with a focus on international training operations and programs. He was Deputy Chief of Station of the original Bin Laden Task Force/Issues Station under Senior Analyst, Michael Scheuer, as well as Chief of Station in a hostile Muslim country. He also served as Chief of Operations in the CIA's Counterterrorist Center (CTC) during the September 11th attacks, where Prado coordinated CIA/CTC's special operations (SPECOPS) activities with the National Security Council and FBI, as well as with elite U.S. military representatives from Delta Force and SEAL-Team Six, then detailed to CTC/CIA. Post-retirement, Prado became one of Blackwater's Vice Presidents for "Special US Government programs," working directly under Blackwater owner Erik Prince. He ran those Top Secret programs for almost 10 years.

"It is an immense honor to help support the team and organization that is building the most inclusive war Memorial in history," Prado said. "Throughout my career, I have worked with numerous uniformed and non-uniformed veterans and families. I have seen their sacrifices and support for all who this ongoing conflict has impacted and I look forward to ensuring they're both seen and remembered during this historic moment."

The Foundation's Jawbreaker Fellowship Program is named after Operation Jawbreaker, the deployment of CIA personnel on the ground in Afghanistan within fifteen days after September 11th, 2001. The program's name honors the contributions of non-uniformed personnel in the Global War on Terrorism, fostering unity between military and non-military personnel around the organization's mission to build the National Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

"I began my work with the Foundation as a Gold Star Fellow and understand the significance this program holds in honoring all who have served and been impacted in the Global War on Terrorism," said Global War on Terrorism Chief of Staff Jennifer Ballou. "We are so excited to expand this program, welcoming Ric to the program is such an immense honor, and we look forward to collaborating with him on this historic Memorial and beyond."

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation's Fellowship Program reflects its commitment to representing diverse experiences and backgrounds. The program plays a crucial role in creating a lasting legacy, ensuring that even after the Memorial is built, awareness of the Global War on Terrorism, its heroes, and its profound impact on history continues to grow.

For more information, visit www.gwotmemorialfoundation.org/fellows

About the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation

Formed in 2015 by veterans, military spouses, and supportive Americans, the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designated by Congress to lead the effort to plan, fund, and build the GWOT Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Our sole mission is to construct an inclusive place of honor for both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel who served and sacrificed as part of global counterterrorism operations since September 11th, 2001. The Memorial will be a place for Americans to honor, heal, be empowered, and unite. The Memorial is being funded entirely by donations; by law, no federal government funding will be used. All donations are 100% tax deductible. Learn more by visiting our website. And be sure to follow our progress on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation