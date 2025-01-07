Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation Welcomes Uniformed And Non-Uniformed Veterans To Operation Jawbreaker Fellowship Program

Scott DeLuzio and Gunner Wagh join esteemed program as Fellows, Stephen Ross named newest Gold Star Fellow

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation announced that Scott DeLuzio and Ganpat "Gunner" Wagh will join the esteemed Operation Jawbreaker Fellowship Program. Stephen Ross is named the newest Gold Star Fellow, succeeding Krista Simpson Anderson. This news was first shared with an exclusive group of advocates and supporters at the 2025 Student Veterans of America® National Conference on January 3rd.

"I am humbled to welcome DeLuzio, Ross, and Wagh to our Fellowship Program," said Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation President and CEO Michael "Rod" Rodríguez. "Our Fellows exemplify the Foundation's mission of creating one of the most inclusive war Memorials for all. Their selflessness and dedication is unparalleled, highlighting the sacrifices all have made in this ongoing war."

The Foundation's Jawbreaker Fellowship Program is named after Operation Jawbreaker, which was the previously classified named operation that deployed CIA personnel to Afghanistan as first boots on the ground just fifteen days after September 11th, 2001. The program's name honors the contributions that non-uniformed personnel have made in the Global War on Terrorism, instilling unity between military and non-military personnel around the organization's mission of building the National Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Scott DeLuzio, Uniformed Veteran Fellow – A former Connecticut Army National Guardsman DeLuzio served for six years and earned the Combat Infantryman Badge along with achieving the rank of Sergeant. He is a Gold Star Brother, having tragically lost his younger brother, Sergeant Steven DeLuzio of the Vermont Army National Guard, who was killed in action while they were both deployed in Afghanistan. An author and post-traumatic stress advocate, Scott shares his experiences to promote healing and support for veterans.

Stephen Ross, Gold Star Fellow – A graduate of the Virginia Military Institute (VMI), Ross also received his master's in operations management from the University of Arkansas. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force, mainly at Little Rock AFB, completing that time as a Captain and Missile Launch Crew Commander Instructor. He is currently the Director of Military Student Services at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), where he and his team oversee all military-affiliated student support, including monitoring, supporting, and overseeing all students utilizing military educational benefits.

Ganpat "Gunner" Wagh, Non-uniformed Veteran Fellow – A former U.S. Marine, Wagh retired from the FBI after over 20 years of service in multiple FBI field offices and FBIHQ. While in the FBI, he completed TDY assignments in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is the Director of Security at Cleveland-Cliffs, leading cybersecurity and security capability development and public sector engagement. He works closely with law enforcement and public sector entities from across the country.

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation's Fellowship Program reflects its commitment to representing diverse experiences and backgrounds. The program plays a crucial role in creating a lasting legacy, ensuring that even after the Memorial is built, awareness of the Global War on Terrorism, its heroes, and its profound impact on history continues to grow.

"I began my work with GWOTMF as a Gold Star Fellow and personally understand the significance this program holds in honoring all who have served and been impacted in the Global War on Terrorism," said Global War on Terrorism Chief of Staff Jennifer Ballou. "We are so excited to expand this program, welcoming Veteran fellows who have served our country throughout various levels of service."

For more information, visit www.gwotmemorialfoundation.org/fellows

About the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation

Formed in 2015 by veterans, military spouses, and supportive Americans, the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designated by Congress to lead the effort to plan, fund, and build the GWOT Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Our sole mission is to construct an inclusive place of honor for both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel who served and sacrificed as part of global counterterrorism operations since September 11th, 2001. The Memorial will be a place for Americans to honor, heal, be empowered, and unite. The Memorial is being funded entirely by donations; by law no federal government funding will be used. All donations are 100% tax deductible. Learn more by visiting our website. And be sure to follow our progress on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

