Global Warehouse Automation Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026 Featuring Kion, Kuka, Siemens, Honeywell Int'l, TGW Logistics, FANUC, Omron, Vanderlande, ATS, & ABB

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehouse Automation Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Type of Solution, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Warehouse Automation Market was valued at USD 14.86 billion in the year 2020

With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China, Japan, and India, the adoption of Mobile Robots is high. The advancements in Warehouse Automation and increased use of electronics devices drive the Warehouse Automation market.

Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Warehouse Automation in Warehouse Management Systems and the FMCG sector will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumers and Type of Solution in the APAC region will significantly drive Warehouse Automation market growth in subsequent years.

The Mobile Robot segment of Warehouse Automation in Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of material handling companies. During 2021-2026, Warehouse Automation Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.

The FMCG sector of Warehouse Automation is expected to hold a very larger market share of the Warehouse Automation Market than other end users in the segment. Moreover, increasing demand for new comfortability and security in customers in the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand of Warehouse Automation in the future.

Amongst the regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for a large regional share in the global Warehouse Automation market in 2026.

Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for better comfortability while carrying and storing the good in a storage place is a major factor driving the Warehouse Automation market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players:

Kion Group

Kuka AG

Siemens

Honeywell International Inc.

TGW Logistics Group

FANUC Corporation

Omron Corporation

Vanderlande

ATS

ABB Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Warehouse Automation Market: Product Overview



4. Global Warehouse Automation Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Warehouse Automation Market

4.3 Global Warehouse Automation Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Warehouse Automation Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Warehouse Automation Market Segmentation, By Type of Solution (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Warehouse Automation Market: By Type of Solution (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Conveyor/Sortation Systems- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Mobile Robots- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Warehouse Automation System (WMS)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.7 By Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Warehouse Automation Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Warehouse Automation Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

6.2 By General Merchandise- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 By FMCG- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Warehouse Automation Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Warehouse Automation Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



8. Americas Warehouse Automation Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



9. Europe Warehouse Automation Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Asia Pacific Warehouse Automation Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Global Warehouse Automation Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Warehouse Automation Market Drivers

11.2 Global Warehouse Automation Market Restraints

11.3 Global Warehouse Automation Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Warehouse Automation Market - By Type of Solution (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Warehouse Automation Market - By End User (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Warehouse Automation Market - By Region (Year 2026)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 E-Commerce Growth Acceleration in the Wake of COVID

13.3 SWOT Analysis- Global Warehouse Automation Market

13.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis- Global Warehouse Automation Market



14. Company Profiles

