Global Warning Set to Make Its U.S. Debut

Global Warning Showcases the Juxtaposition of the Climate Politics Debate

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Director, Mathew Embry, and Producer, Peter Beyak, are proud to present the documentary, Global Warning, to the US market. Calgary filmmaker, Mathew Embry, sets out to make a documentary on global warming that is unbiased to both sides of the contentious issue.

Mathew Embry is an internationally recognized, award-winning, documentary, filmmaker whose films often explore global issues. He hopes to inspire and enlighten people with his work and to be a messenger of truth and hope. Global Warning is his latest documentary.

Climate change has been an ongoing debate for years now and while some scientists say the research is obvious and displays that climate change is underway and that mankind is responsible, other scientists disagree. The documentary provides both sides of the argument and wraps up with a debate between the University of Ottawa's climate scientist, Dr. Ian Clarke, and the executive director of the Climate Action Network, Catherine Abreu.

"Many people are not going to want to face some of the truths we reveal in Global Warning," said Embry, "but [people] need to wake up and realize what is going on in the rest of the world and adapt. We have the potential to lead the world, not be ruled by it."

The documentary includes exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at climate change conferences. There are also discussions about how implementing environmental policies can sometimes damage existing companies: Less job stability, loss of investment money, and bankruptcy.

Global Warning was nominated for six Alberta Film and Television Awards, including Best Documentary, and can now be streamed in the United States via their website.

About Global Warning

Global Warning offers a much-needed balanced approach to the climate change debate. The film is set in the home of Canada's energy industry where the debate is having more impact than perhaps anywhere in the world. Audiences are swept into private meetings at a UN Climate Conference in Bonn, Germany, behind the scenes before a pivotal US Congress hearing in Washington D.C., then to Canada's vast oil sands and First Nations into the offices of some of the top experts to explore the issues. In-depth interviews, compelling characters and little-known science, Global Warning will connect with those ready for a new journey into the climate debate that may challenge their own perspectives on this highly polarizing topic.

