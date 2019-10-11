Global Warranty Management System Analysis & Trends, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warranty Management System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Warranty Management System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.6%.

Claim Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Claim Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$160.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$192.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Claim Management will reach a market size of US$190.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$714.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.c

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Astea International Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Pegasystems, Inc.
  • PTC, Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Tavant Technologies, Inc.
  • Tech Mahindra Ltd.
  • Wipro Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Warranty Management System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Warranty Management System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Warranty Management System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqicbj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

