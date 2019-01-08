Global Warship and Naval Vessels Market to 2023: Continuous Growth in Global Defense Spending to Drive Growth from $39.4 Bn in 2017, to $43.3 Bn in 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Warship and Naval Vessels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warship and naval vessels market was worth US$ 39.4 Billion in 2017



Warships and naval vessels are intently built to serve in war and belong to the naval forces of a country. Warships are much faster, safer and more maneuverable than merchant ships and represent a key component of a country's naval force. Unlike merchant ships that carries cargo, warships are designed to carry only weapons, ammunition, and essential supplies for the crew onboard. Although warships and naval vessels belong to the navy; individuals, cooperatives, and corporations have also been operating them.



One of the biggest factors driving the global market for warships and naval vessels is the continuous growth in the global defense spending. Driven by a rise in regional conflicts, the global defense spending has been rising continuously in recent years. In 2017, the global defense spending reached around US$ 1.7 Trillion. This growth has been largely catalyzed by a rise in defense budgets by countries in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions, such as China, India and Saudi Arabia.



Countries are currently spending extensively on upgrading and expanding their current fleet of naval vessels. Apart from participating in offensive operations against enemy forces, naval vessels are also involved in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.



Looking forward, the global warship and naval vessels market is projected to reach US$ 43.3 Billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of nearly 2% during 2018-2023.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global warship and naval vessels market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global warship and naval vessels industry?

What is the breakup of the global warship and naval vessels market on the basis of naval vessels type?

What is the breakup of the global warship and naval vessels market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global warship and naval vessels industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global warship and naval vessels market?

What is the structure of the global warship and naval vessels market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global warship and naval vessels market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Warship and Naval Vessels Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Manufacturing

5.8.4 Assembly to Integration

5.8.5 Sales

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-User

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Warships

6.2 Submarines

6.3 Aircraft Carriers



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Rescue

7.2 Defense

7.3 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

9.3.1 Babcock International Group

9.3.2 General Dynamics

9.3.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

9.3.4 Lockheed Martin

9.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

9.3.6 CSIC

9.3.7 DSME

9.3.8 Fincantieri

9.3.9 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

9.3.10 Hyundai Heavy Industries

9.3.11 Navantia

9.3.12 Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited



