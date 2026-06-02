Global Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market Report 2026 | Asia Pacific Leads Demand While Shell, BASF and Agilyx Compete in Circular Polymer Feedstock

News provided byFuture Market Insights
Jun 02, 2026, 05:28 ET
NEWARK, Del., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global waste-derived pyrolysis oil market is gaining momentum as industries accelerate circular economy initiatives and seek scalable solutions for mixed plastic and tire waste. The waste-derived pyrolysis oil market was valued at USD 356.2 million in 2025, is expected to reach USD 374.4 million in 2026, and is forecast to grow to USD 615.2 million by 2036, at a 5.1% CAGR.
Industries are increasingly shifting toward advanced recycling systems that can process waste streams unsuitable for mechanical recycling. Refinery-linked upgrading projects, stricter waste regulations, and demand for alternative low-emission fuels are positioning waste-derived pyrolysis oil as an important feedstock for industrial heat, chemical production, and circular plastics manufacturing.
Quick Stats: Waste-derived Pyrolysis Oil Market
- Market Size (2025): USD 356.2 Million
- Market Size (2026): USD 374.4 Million
- Market Size (2036): USD 615.2 Million
- Growth Rate: 5.1% CAGR (2026–2036)
- Top Growth Countries: India (6.2%), China (5.5%), France (5.1%)
- Leading Source Segment: Plastic (44.0% share in 2026)
- Top End-Use Segment: Heat and Power (40.0% share in 2026)
- Leading Process Segment: Fast Pyrolysis (62.0% share in 2026)
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Feedstock Security and Quality Control Shape Market Growth
Market growth is increasingly tied to feedstock availability and oil quality consistency. Buyers are no longer focused only on waste diversion. Instead, they prioritize:
- Stable chlorine and contaminant levels
- Reliable feedstock sourcing
- Audited traceability and mass-balance systems
- Compatibility with refinery upgrading systems
Waste-derived pyrolysis oil is gaining traction because it offers a practical route for handling mixed plastic waste streams that cannot be mechanically recycled into clean resin.
Analyst Opinion
Nikhil Kaitwade of FMI observes:
"I view waste-derived pyrolysis oil as a feedstock-control business before it becomes a fuel business. Buyers do not approve oil only because it diverts waste. They need stable chlorine levels and clear origin records. Suppliers gain account strength through sorting depth and upgrading proof. Clients should watch refinery-linked projects and municipal feedstock hubs through 2036."
Refinery Integration and Upgrading Capacity Expand Adoption
Refinery-linked projects are accelerating commercialization of pyrolysis oil. Major energy and chemical companies are investing in upgrading technologies that improve oil quality for chemical feedstock applications.
Key developments include:
- Neste commissioning its Porvoo upgrading facility in March 2026
- Shell expanding pyrolysis oil upgrading capacity at Moerdijk
- TotalEnergies launching France's first advanced plastics recycling plant at Grandpuits
- BASF strengthening advanced recycled feedstock agreements with Braven Environmental
These projects are helping narrow the quality gap between crude pyrolysis oil and petrochemical-grade feedstocks.
Waste Pressure and Circular Economy Policies Support Demand
Governments and industrial buyers are increasing focus on landfill diversion and recycled content targets. Mixed plastic waste continues to create significant feedstock opportunities for pyrolysis operators.
Key growth drivers include:
- Rising global plastic waste volumes
- Municipal waste reduction programs
- Industrial demand for alternative liquid fuels
- Growth in certified circular plastics production
- Expanding chemical recycling infrastructure
Countries with strong waste management pressure and growing energy demand are seeing faster adoption of modular waste-to-oil projects.
Automation and Process Optimization Improve Efficiency
Fast pyrolysis technology is expected to account for 62.0% market share in 2026 as operators favor systems with higher liquid yield and proven operational efficiency.
Advanced process technologies support:
- Higher liquid fuel recovery
- Faster conversion cycles
- Better contamination management
- Improved process control and scalability
Operators are increasingly adopting modular plant systems that reduce transport costs and support local waste processing.
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Competitive Landscape
Leading companies including Agilyx, Enerkem, Plastic Energy, Neste, Shell, BASF, and TotalEnergies are competing through:
- Feedstock access and sorting capability
- Refinery upgrading integration
- Long-term offtake partnerships
- Technology innovation
- Circular plastics supply chain development
The market is shifting from pilot-scale activity toward larger commercial projects supported by chemical and energy industry partnerships.
Regional Outlook
Different regions continue to show varying growth patterns based on waste policy clarity, industrial infrastructure, and chemical recycling investment.
- India is projected to grow at 6.2% CAGR through 2036 due to rising urban waste pressure and energy security focus
- China is expected to expand at 5.5% CAGR through 2036 with strong industrial park integration and large plastic waste streams
- France is forecast at 5.1% CAGR through 2036 following clearer end-of-waste regulations for pyrolysis oil
- United Kingdom is projected to grow at 4.9% CAGR as mass-balance and packaging tax frameworks evolve
- Germany and the United States continue steady expansion supported by advanced recycling and petrochemical demand
Explore Industry Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis
Buyer and Procurement Trends
Industrial buyers are increasingly prioritizing:
- Certified recycled feedstock supply
- Long-term feedstock contracts
- Proven oil upgrading capability
- Traceability and regulatory compliance
- Lower lifecycle environmental impact
Petrochemical and refinery operators are placing stronger emphasis on contaminant control and mass-balance certification before approving long-term offtake agreements.
Explore In-Depth Chemicals & Materials Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/chemicals-and-materials
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About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) stands out by delivering actionable, decision-maker-focused research, not just data. Unlike traditional reports that focus only on market size and forecasts, FMI provides:
- Deep feedstock and pricing analysis across recycling and conversion technologies
- Installed capacity and project pipeline intelligence
- Procurement and buyer behavior analysis across chemical, energy, and waste sectors
- Supply chain and trade flow insights tied to waste management and refinery integration
- Technology adoption tracking across advanced recycling, circular plastics, and refinery upgrading systems
FMI follows a bottom-up research approach, combining industry interviews with plant operators, refinery stakeholders, municipal waste managers, and technology providers. This ensures every insight is practical, validated, and business-ready.
With a strong legacy in market intelligence, FMI is recognized for:
- High-quality, data-driven analysis trusted by global companies
- Forward-looking insights aligned with circular economy trends
- Custom research capabilities tailored to strategic business priorities
- Continuous market validation based on policy changes and industrial developments
FMI connects market intelligence with real business decisions, helping companies optimize investments, strengthen feedstock strategy, and stay competitive in evolving circular value chains.
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SOURCE Future Market Insights
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