Global Waste Disposable Units Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including InSinkErator, Waste King, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Kenmore and Apollo Kitchen Equipment

31 Jul, 2023

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste Disposable Units Global Market 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global waste disposable units market is projected to grow from $11.25 billion in 2022 to $12.04 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The market is expected to reach $14.1 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Market Overview:

The waste disposable units market includes sales of garbage disposable units and food waste disposable units. The report focuses on "factory gate" values, representing the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators, including related services sold by the creators. The market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The waste disposable units market is segmented based on type into garbage disposable units and food waste disposable units. Garbage disposal units are typically located under sinks and collect solid food waste in a grinding chamber. The units use spinning discs or impeller plates to grind the food waste into tiny bits, which are then washed away by water through holes in the chamber wall. The market serves household and commercial applications, distributed through OEM and aftermarket sales channels.

Key Drivers:

The waste disposal market is driven by increasing waste discharge due to population growth and rising manufacturing activities in emerging markets. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, and rising disposable income lead to a surge in demand for garbage disposable units. The World Bank predicts that waste volume generated per person per day will reach 1.42 kg by 2025. The International Solid Waste Association has also forecasted a significant rise in municipal solid waste volumes globally by 2050.

Challenges and Limitations:

However, the market faces challenges, as many governments and industries have limited focus on environmental issues. Developing countries, in particular, prioritize infrastructural development and industrialization over environmental concerns. Lack of focus on environmental issues may hinder the growth of the garbage disposable units market.

Environmental-Friendly Solutions:

Manufacturing companies in the waste disposal units market are actively innovating advanced, environmentally-friendly solutions, such as waste-to-energy solutions. These disposers convert waste into fine particles, leading to the formation of biogas. The generated biogas can be used as biofuel to generate electricity, contributing to sustainability efforts.

Report Scope:

The report covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. It provides a comprehensive outlook for the market over the next ten years and beyond. It analyzes the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and the market. Additionally, the report measures the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Key Players:

Major players in the waste disposal units market include:

  • InSinkErator
  • Waste King
  • GE
  • Frigidaire
  • MOEN
  • Whirlpool
  • KitchenAid
  • Kenmore
  • Joneca Corporation
  • Salvajor
  • Hobart
  • Emerson
  • Anaheim
  • Soocen Technology
  • Apollo Kitchen Equipment
  • WasteCare Corporation
  • MEIKO Clean Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.
  • Komptech Americas LLC
  • Hobart Corporation
  • Mavitec Group
  • Delitek As
  • Unistone Electric Company
  • Disperator AB
  • EnviroPure Systems Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$12.04 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$14.1 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.0 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6zd0y

