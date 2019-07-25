Global Waste Heat Boiler Industry

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Waste Heat Boiler market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.



8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Medium, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Medium will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$115.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$292.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Medium will reach a market size of US$99.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$759.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Alfa Laval AB (Sweden); Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (United Kingdom); CMI (Belgium); Forbes Marshall Pvt., Ltd. (India); General Electric Company (USA); Nooter/Eriksen, Inc. (USA); Siemens AG (Germany); Thermax Global (India); ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany); Viessmann Ltd. (United Kingdom); Zhengzhou Boiler (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)







WASTE HEAT BOILER MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Waste Heat Boiler Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Waste Heat Boiler Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Waste Heat Boiler Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Medium (Temperature) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Medium (Temperature) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Medium (Temperature) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: High (Temperature) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: High (Temperature) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: High (Temperature) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Ultra-High (Temperature) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Ultra-High (Temperature) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Ultra-High (Temperature) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Vertical (Orientation) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Vertical (Orientation) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Vertical (Orientation) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Horizontal (Orientation) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Horizontal (Orientation) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Horizontal (Orientation) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Waste Heat Boiler Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Waste Heat Boiler Market in the United States by

Temperature: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Waste Heat Boiler Market in the United States by

Orientation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Breakdown by Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Review by

Temperature in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Temperature for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Review by

Orientation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Orientation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Waste Heat Boiler: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Temperature for the

period 2018-2025

Table 32: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis by

Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for Waste Heat Boiler: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Orientation for the

period 2018-2025

Table 35: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis by

Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Waste Heat Boiler Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Temperature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Waste Heat Boiler Market by Temperature:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Waste Heat Boiler Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Orientation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Waste Heat Boiler Market by Orientation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Waste Heat Boiler Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Waste Heat Boiler Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018-2025

Table 47: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Temperature: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018-2025

Table 50: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Orientation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Waste Heat Boiler Market in France by Temperature:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis by

Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Waste Heat Boiler Market in France by Orientation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis by

Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Waste Heat Boiler Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Temperature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Waste Heat Boiler Market by Temperature:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Waste Heat Boiler Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Orientation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Waste Heat Boiler Market by Orientation:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Waste Heat Boiler: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Temperature

for the period 2018-2025

Table 71: Waste Heat Boiler Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Analysis by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Waste Heat Boiler: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Orientation

for the period 2018-2025

Table 74: Waste Heat Boiler Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Analysis by Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Review by

Temperature in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Temperature for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Review by

Orientation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Orientation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Russia by Temperature: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Russia by Orientation: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018-2025

Table 89: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Temperature: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018-2025

Table 92: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Orientation: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Breakdown by Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Asia-Pacific by

Temperature: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis

by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Asia-Pacific by

Orientation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis

by Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown

by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown

by Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Review by

Temperature in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Waste Heat Boiler Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Temperature for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Review by

Orientation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Waste Heat Boiler Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Orientation for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Waste Heat Boiler Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 117: Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Waste Heat Boiler Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 120: Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Waste Heat Boiler:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Temperature for the period 2018-2025

Table 122: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Analysis by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Waste Heat Boiler:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Orientation for the period 2018-2025

Table 125: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Analysis by Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Waste Heat Boiler Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Waste Heat Boiler Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Waste Heat Boiler Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period

2018-2025

Table 131: Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Waste Heat Boiler Market by

Temperature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 133: Latin American Waste Heat Boiler Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Orientation for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Waste Heat Boiler Market by

Orientation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018-2025

Table 137: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Temperature: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown

by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018-2025

Table 140: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Orientation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown

by Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Brazil by Temperature:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis by

Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Brazil by Orientation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis by

Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Waste Heat Boiler Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018

to 2025

Table 155: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Rest of Latin America by

Temperature: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Waste Heat Boiler Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018

to 2025

Table 158: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Rest of Latin America by

Orientation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Breakdown by Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Waste Heat Boiler Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market

by Temperature in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Waste Heat Boiler Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Temperature for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market

by Orientation in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Waste Heat Boiler Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Orientation for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Waste Heat Boiler: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Temperature for the

period 2018-2025

Table 170: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis by

Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Market for Waste Heat Boiler: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Orientation for the

period 2018-2025

Table 173: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Analysis by

Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018-2025

Table 176: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Temperature: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018-2025

Table 179: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Orientation: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Waste Heat Boiler Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Temperature for the Period

2018-2025

Table 182: Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Waste Heat Boiler Market by

Temperature: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Waste Heat Boiler Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Orientation for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Waste Heat Boiler Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Waste Heat Boiler Market by

Orientation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Waste Heat Boiler Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Temperature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Waste Heat Boiler Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 189: Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Waste Heat Boiler Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Orientation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Waste Heat Boiler Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 192: Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Temperature for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Waste Heat Boiler Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Temperature: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Breakdown by Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Orientation for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Waste Heat Boiler Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Orientation: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Waste Heat Boiler Market Share

Breakdown by Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Temperature: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Africa by Temperature: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Temperature: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Waste Heat Boiler Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Orientation: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Waste Heat Boiler Market in Africa by Orientation: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Waste Heat Boiler Market Share Breakdown by

Orientation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ALFA LAVAL AB

AMEC FOSTER WHEELER PLC

CMI GROUPE

FORBES MARSHALL PVT.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

NOOTER/ERIKSEN, INC.

SIEMENS AG

THERMAX GLOBAL

THYSSENKRUPP AG

VIESSMANN

ZHENGZHOU BOILER



V. CURATED RESEARCH

