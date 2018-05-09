Global Waste Heat Boiler Market 2018-2023 by Temperature, Source, Orientation, End-User & Region

The waste heat boiler market is estimated to reach a market size of USD 5.80 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% from 2018 to 2023

The growing need for enhancing energy efficiency in industrial processes, mainly in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is the key factor driving the waste heat boiler market during the forecast period.

The report segments the waste heat boiler market, by orientation, into horizontal and vertical. The vertical segment led the waste heat boiler market in 2017. The vertical waste heat boilers are preferred due to their lower maintenance cost, lesser downtown, high water level tolerance, and smaller footprint.

The global waste heat boiler market, by waste heat temperature, has been segmented into medium temperature, high temperature, and ultra-high temperature. The high temperature waste heat boiler segment is expected be the largest market during the forecast period. Most of the process industries, including iron & steel, cement, aluminum, chemical, and refineries, produce flue gases at a high temperature range, which is driving the market for high temperature waste heat boilers. High investment in primary metal industries and non-metallic mineral industries in emerging economies will create new revenue pockets for the high temperature waste heat boiler market

The report further segments the waste heat boiler market, by end-user, into power generation utilities and industries. The industries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Energy efficiency standards and regulations on reducing CO2 emissions in heavy industries are expected to drive the demand for waste heat boilers in most of the end-use industries, especially in developing countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

In this report, the waste heat boiler market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the waste heat boiler market during the forecast period due to rising energy demand, increasing electricity prices, and growing environmental concern in this region. The figure given below shows the projected market sizes of various regions with respective CAGRs for 2023.

The leading players in the waste heat boiler market are General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Thermax (India), CMI Group (Belgium), Amec Foster Wheeler (UK), and Nooter/Eriksen (US).



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need for Enhancing Energy Efficiency in Industrial Processes

5.2.1.2 Increasing Energy Prices

5.2.1.3 Increasing Efforts to Reduce Global Ghg Emission

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Space Availability Constraint

5.2.2.2 Temperature and Pressure Constraints Regarding Material Strength in Boiler

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Investment in Combined Cycle Power Plants and Combined Heat and Power Technologies in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Regulatory Barriers

5.2.4.2 Focus on Renewable Energy Sources for Power Generation



6 Waste Heat Boiler Market, By Waste Heat Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oil Engine Exhaust

6.3 Gas Engine Exhaust

6.4 Gas Turbine Exhaust

6.5 Incinerator Exit Gases

6.6 Kiln and Furnace Gases

6.7 Others



7 Waste Heat Boiler Market, By Waste Heat Temperature

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medium Temperature

7.3 High Temperature

7.4 Ultra-High Temperature



