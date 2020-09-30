Global Waste Management Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Waste Management estimated at US$360.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$494 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Municipal Waste, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$271.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Waste segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $106.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Waste Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$106.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Hazardous Waste Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR



In the global Hazardous Waste segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$49.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

CP Manufacturing, Inc.

Green Conversion Systems Inc.

HiTemp Technology LLC

Stericycle

The Hoskinson Group, LLC

Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Waste Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Waste Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Municipal Waste by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Municipal Waste by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Municipal Waste by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Waste

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Waste by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hazardous Waste

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hazardous Waste by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Waste by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Collection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Collection by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Collection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Disposal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Waste Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management by

Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous

Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste

Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by Waste

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal Waste,

Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management by

Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Waste Management by Service -

Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection

and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous

Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste

Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal

Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Waste Management by

Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection

and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous

Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste

Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal

Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Waste Management by Service -

Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection

and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous

Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: China Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste

Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal

Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for Waste Management by Service -

Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection

and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Waste Management Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Waste Management by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous

Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste

Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal

Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Waste Management by

Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection

and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous

Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: France Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste

Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal

Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for Waste Management by

Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection

and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Waste

Management by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste

and Hazardous Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste

Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal

Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Waste

Management by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Waste Management by

Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection

and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous

Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste

Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal

Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management

by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Waste Management by Service -

Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection

and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management by

Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous

Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste Type -

Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by Waste

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal Waste,

Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management by

Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Waste Management by Service -

Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by

Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection

and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste

Management by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste

and Hazardous Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Waste Management

by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous

Waste Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Waste

Management by Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste

Management by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Waste Management

by Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Waste

Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Collection and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Waste

Management by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste

and Hazardous Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Waste Management by

Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous

Waste Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management

by Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Waste

Management by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Waste Management by

Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management

by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection

and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Waste

Management by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste

and Hazardous Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Waste Management by

Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous

Waste Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Waste

Management by Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Waste

Management by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Waste Management by

Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Waste

Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Collection and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

