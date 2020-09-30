Global Waste Management Industry
Global Waste Management Market to Reach $494 Billion by 2027
Sep 30, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Waste Management estimated at US$360.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$494 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Municipal Waste, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$271.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Waste segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $106.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Waste Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$106.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Hazardous Waste Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Hazardous Waste segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$49.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- CP Manufacturing, Inc.
- Green Conversion Systems Inc.
- HiTemp Technology LLC
- Stericycle
- The Hoskinson Group, LLC
- Wheelabrator Technologies Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Waste Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Waste Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Municipal Waste by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Municipal Waste by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Municipal Waste by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Waste
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Waste by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Waste by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hazardous Waste
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hazardous Waste by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hazardous Waste by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Collection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Collection by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Collection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Disposal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Waste Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management by
Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous
Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste
Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by Waste
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal Waste,
Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management by
Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Waste Management by Service -
Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection
and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous
Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste
Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal
Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Waste Management by
Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection
and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous
Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste
Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal
Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Waste Management by Service -
Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection
and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous
Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: China Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste
Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal
Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Waste Management by Service -
Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection
and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Waste Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Waste Management by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous
Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste
Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal
Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Waste Management by
Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection
and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous
Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: France Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste
Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal
Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Waste Management by
Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection
and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Waste
Management by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste
and Hazardous Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste
Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal
Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Waste
Management by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Waste Management by
Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection
and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous
Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste
Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal
Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management
by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Waste Management by Service -
Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection
and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management by
Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous
Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Waste Management by Waste Type -
Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by Waste
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Municipal Waste,
Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Waste Management by
Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Waste Management by Service -
Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection
and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste
Management by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste
and Hazardous Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Waste Management
by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous
Waste Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Waste
Management by Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste
Management by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Waste Management
by Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Waste
Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Collection and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Waste
Management by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste
and Hazardous Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Waste Management by
Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous
Waste Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management
by Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Waste
Management by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Waste Management by
Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Waste Management
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Collection
and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Waste
Management by Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste
and Hazardous Waste - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Waste Management by
Waste Type - Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous
Waste Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Waste
Management by Waste Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Municipal Waste, Industrial Waste and Hazardous Waste for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Waste
Management by Service - Collection and Disposal - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Waste Management by
Service - Collection and Disposal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Waste
Management by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Collection and Disposal for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
