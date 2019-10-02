Global Waste-to-Energy Industry
Oct 02, 2019, 13:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Waste-to-Energy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. Thermal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.6 Billion by the year 2025, Thermal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818055/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$401 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$395.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Thermal will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA); C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd.; China Everbright International Ltd; Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée SA (CNIM); Covanta Holding Corporation; Covanta Holding Corporation; John Wood Group Plc; The Babcock & Wilcox Company; Veolia Environment; Veolia North America; Waste Management, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818055/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Waste-to-Energy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Waste-to-Energy Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Waste-to-Energy Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Waste-to-Energy Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Thermal (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Thermal (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Thermal (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Biological (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Biological (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Biological (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Waste-to-Energy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 10: Waste-to-Energy Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 11: United States Waste-to-Energy Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Waste-to-Energy Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 14: Waste-to-Energy Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Waste-to-Energy Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 17: Waste-to-Energy Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Waste-to-Energy Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Waste-to-Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: Chinese Waste-to-Energy Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 21: Waste-to-Energy Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Waste-to-Energy Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 22: European Waste-to-Energy Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Waste-to-Energy Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 24: European Waste-to-Energy Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Waste-to-Energy Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Waste-to-Energy Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 27: Waste-to-Energy Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: French Waste-to-Energy Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 29: French Waste-to-Energy Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: German Waste-to-Energy Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Waste-to-Energy Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: German Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Waste-to-Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 35: Italian Waste-to-Energy Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: Waste-to-Energy Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Waste-to-Energy Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Waste-to-Energy Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Waste-to-Energy Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Waste-to-Energy Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 41: Rest of Europe Waste-to-Energy Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 42: Waste-to-Energy Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Asia-Pacific Waste-to-Energy Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Waste-to-Energy Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Waste-to-Energy Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 47: Waste-to-Energy Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of World Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC
C&G ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION HOLDINGS LTD.
CHINA EVERBRIGHT INTERNATIONAL
CONSTRUCTIONS INDUSTRIELLES DE LA MEDITERRANEE SA (CNIM)
COVANTA HOLDING CORPORATION
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
THE BABCOCK & WILCOX COMPANY
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818055/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article