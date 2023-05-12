Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030 at a 4% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market, By Type, By Application, By region - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Feed and Animal Nutrition Market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Production and manufacturing of vehicles leads to more usage of tires which become scrap Tyres and that leads to recycling and growing the market sector.

Market Segmentation

Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market is segmented on the basis of By Type, By Application.

Based on the By Type market is segmented into Automobile Tyre Rubber Products, Others. Further market is segmented into By Application market is segmented into Cement Manufacturing, Construction, Tyre Pyrolysis, Others.

Regional Analysis

Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market is segmented into five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Asia-Pacific is generating more than half of the global tire recycling market. The large automotive and construction industries add to the market growth.

LAMEA, simultaneously, will garner the fastest CAGR of 4.4% by 2031. This is attributed to increased construction activities across the province. The other regions assessed through the report include North America and Europe.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Automobile Tyre

Rubber Products

Others

By Application

Cement Manufacturing

Construction

Tyre Pyrolysis

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market Outlook

5 Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market, By Type

6 Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market, By Application

7 Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market, By Region

8 North America Waste Tyre Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

9 Europe Waste Tyre Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

10 Asia Pacific Waste Tyre Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Latin America Waste Tyre Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

12 Middle East Waste Tyre Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)

13 Competitive Analysis

14 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Miami Tire Recycling Company

reRubber

L&S Tire

Tire Disposal & Recycling

Rethink Tires

Champlin Tire Recycling

Lakin Tire

New River Tire Recycling.

