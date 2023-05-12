Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2030 at a 4% CAGR

May 12, 2023, 13:00 ET
Global Feed and Animal Nutrition Market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.08% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
Production and manufacturing of vehicles leads to more usage of tires which become scrap Tyres and that leads to recycling and growing the market sector.
Market Segmentation
Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market is segmented on the basis of By Type, By Application.
Based on the By Type market is segmented into Automobile Tyre Rubber Products, Others. Further market is segmented into By Application market is segmented into Cement Manufacturing, Construction, Tyre Pyrolysis, Others.
Regional Analysis
Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market is segmented into five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Asia-Pacific is generating more than half of the global tire recycling market. The large automotive and construction industries add to the market growth.
LAMEA, simultaneously, will garner the fastest CAGR of 4.4% by 2031. This is attributed to increased construction activities across the province. The other regions assessed through the report include North America and Europe.
Market Taxonomy
By Type
- Automobile Tyre
- Rubber Products
- Others
By Application
- Cement Manufacturing
- Construction
- Tyre Pyrolysis
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market Outlook
5 Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market, By Type
6 Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market, By Application
7 Global Waste Tyre Recycling Market, By Region
8 North America Waste Tyre Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
9 Europe Waste Tyre Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
10 Asia Pacific Waste Tyre Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
11 Latin America Waste Tyre Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
12 Middle East Waste Tyre Recycling Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)
13 Competitive Analysis
14 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Miami Tire Recycling Company
- reRubber
- L&S Tire
- Tire Disposal & Recycling
- Rethink Tires
- Champlin Tire Recycling
- Lakin Tire
- New River Tire Recycling.
