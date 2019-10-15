Global Wastewater Treatment Services Market Report 2019-2024 featuring Leading Players - Veolia Water Technologies, SUEZ, Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies, Thermax, and Ecolab

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Type (Design & Engineering Consulting, Building & Installation, Operation & Process Control, Maintenance & Repair), End User (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Wastewater Treatment Services Market Estimated to Grow from USD 48.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 65.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%

Wastewater treatment services can be mainly segmented into design & consulting, building & installation, operation & control, maintenance & repair, and other services. Operations & control services was the largest segment of the overall wastewater treatment services market.



The wastewater treatment industry was initially managed by government authorities. During the evolution of this industry, new technologies were developed by wastewater treatment companies operating in the private sector as the number of challenges had gone up with an increase in population and industrialization in the developed and developing countries. Access to modern technologies for wastewater management is crucial for the economic development of emerging countries such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa. Privatization of wastewater management is increasing in developing countries, which is likely to result in high growth of the wastewater treatment services market.



The key players operating in the wastewater treatment services market are trying to increase their scope of services to address the increasing demand. Veolia Water Technologies (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Thermax (India), and Ecolab (US) are the leading providers of wastewater treatment services, globally.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Environmental Regulations

5.2.1.2 Initiatives of Zero Liquid Discharge (Zld)

5.2.1.3 Expanding Global Manufacturing Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Enormously High Cost of Wastewater Treatment Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adopting A More Sustainable Approach Through Initiatives of Reduce-Recycle-Reuse

5.2.3.2 Proper Environmental Management Will Help Curb Risks of Environmental Noncompliance

5.2.3.3 Aging Infrastructure and Outdated Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Required Techno-Commercial Awareness

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.4 Policy and Regulations

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 Clean Water Act (CWA)

5.4.1.2 Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA)

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 The Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (1991)

5.4.2.2 The Drinking Water Directive (1998)

5.4.2.3 The Water Framework Directive (2000)

5.4.3 Asia (China)

5.4.3.1 Environmental Protection Law (EPLl)

5.4.3.2 The Water Resources Law

5.4.3.3 Water Pollution Prevention & Control Law (WPL)



6 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Design & Engineering Consulting

6.3 Building & Installation

6.4 Operation & Process Control Services

6.5 Maintenance & Repair Services

6.6 Others



7 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Municipal

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

7.3.2 Oil & Gas

7.3.3 Food, Pulp & Paper

7.3.4 Metal & Mining

7.3.5 Power Generation

7.3.6 Others



8 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2018

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Contracts & Agreements

9.4.2 New Product Launches

9.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4.4 Investments & Expansions

9.4.5 Partnerships & Collaborations



10 Company Profiles



Aries Chemical

Bauminas Quimica

Buckman Laboratories

Bwa Water Additives UK

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies

Feralco AB

Golder Associates

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Innospec

Kurita Water Industries

Pentair

SUEZ

SWA Water Holdings

Solenis

Terrapure Environmental

Thermax Group

VA Tech Wabag

Veolia

W.O.G Technologies

Xylem

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7uynz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

