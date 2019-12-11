Global Watch Leader E. Gluck Corporation Acquires Pilot Watchmaker Torgoen

Since its inception in 2010, Torgoen has gained a large loyal following of customers attracted to the brand's aesthetic inspired by vintage cockpit instruments. The developers, a group of aviation enthusiasts and watch manufacturers with decades of experience producing watches for some of the world's most renowned brands, leveraged their knowledge of the industry to access the highest quality components from top manufacturers. Matched with its direct-to-consumer strategy, Torgoen is able to offer the best value for customers without compromising on quality and design.

"E. Gluck and Torgoen share many core values including developing high-quality watches at affordable prices," said Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "We are excited to have them join our family of brands and look forward to applying our expertise to help Torgoen grow to its full potential."

Given Torgoen's strong DTC digital strategy, track record of growth and a large loyal customer base, the expansion of E. Gluck's portfolio with this acquisition provides global and domestic growth opportunity for both companies. E. Gluck will lend their expertise to continue to grow the Torgoen brand with their manufacturing techniques, design acumen and strong worldwide relationships.

"We are thrilled to be working with one of the major forces in the watch manufacturing industry," said Ziv Emet eCommerce Manager, Torgoen. "We have long admired E. Gluck's team of highly creative, passionate and talented individuals and feel they are the perfect group to help take our brand to the next level. We are excited to be a part of their expanding portfolio."

About E. Gluck Corporation :

Founded over 65 years ago, E. Gluck Corporation is a major force in the watch industry manufacturing, bringing to market and shipping timepieces worldwide. Brands include Armitron, Anne Klein, Badgley Mischka, Juicy Couture, Nine West and Vince Camuto. E.Gluck's design and production acumen, global distribution capabilities and strategic retail experience allows for ultimate efficiency in a fluid marketplace.

About Torgoen :

Established by a group of watch manufacturers and pilots with decades of experience, Torgoen manufactures aviation-inspired timepieces. The brand's direct-to-consumer strategy ensures it is able to deliver watches that are high quality yet affordable. Each watch is made using top quality materials and components. As a mission, Torgoen believes in mastering its craft and feels confident that they have created the best value line of aviation watches - without compromising on the top design, materials and workmanship available in the watch industry.

