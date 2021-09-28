Global Watch Market to grow by $ 8.31 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Analytical Insights

The growing number of fashion-conscious consumers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may challenge the growth of the market.

Scope of Watch Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 8.31 billion CAGR Accelerating at 2% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America By product:- Quartz

Mechanical By distribution channel:- Offline

Online Drivers Rising demand for premium watches

Celebrity endorsement

Growing number of fashion conscious consumers Challenges Presence of counterfeit products

Long product life cycle

Limited product awareness in developing regions

Global Watch Market: Product

By product, the global watch market has been segmented into quartz and mechanical. The quartz segment has a significant share in the market.

Global Watch Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the global watch market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC owing to the increased introduction of global brands and products in the market.

Companies Covered

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Watch Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in watch market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the watch market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the watch market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the watch market

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Quartz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

