Global Watch Market to grow by $ 8.31 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The global watch market size is expected to grow by $ 8.31 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
The growing number of fashion-conscious consumers is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may challenge the growth of the market.
Scope of Watch Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 8.31 billion
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 2%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography:-
By product:-
By distribution channel:-
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
Global Watch Market: Product
By product, the global watch market has been segmented into quartz and mechanical. The quartz segment has a significant share in the market.
Global Watch Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the global watch market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC owing to the increased introduction of global brands and products in the market.
Companies Covered
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
- Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Fossil Group Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Movado Group Inc.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Rolex SA
- Seiko Holdings Corp.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
Watch Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in watch market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the watch market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the watch market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the watch market
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Quartz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
- Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Fossil Group Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Movado Group Inc.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Rolex SA
- Seiko Holdings Corp.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
