Global Water Analysis Instrumentation Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024 - Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

The "Water Analysis Instrumentation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Water Analysis Instrumentation in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Laboratory-based Systems
- On-line Systems
The report profiles 74 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Analytical Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Emerson Process Management (USA)
- GE Analytical Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- Hach Company (USA)
- Hanna Instruments, Inc. (USA)
- Honeywell Process Solutions (USA)
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Switzerland)
- Myron L Company (USA)
- Pacific Sensor Technologies Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- The ABB Group (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
- TPS Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Xylem, Inc. (USA)
- Yokogawa Corporation of America (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Water and Water Analysis
Market Outlook
Current and Future Analysis
Water Analysis Instrumentation: A Saturated Market in Developed Countries
Developing Nations to Trigger Market Growth
China: A Growing Market for Online Water Analysis Instrumentation
Laboratory-based Water Analysis Instrumentation Lead the Market
Industrial Applications to Drive Growth of Online Water Analysis Instrumentation
Regulation to Boost Adoption of Water Analysis Instrumentation
Competition Provides Impetus for Technological Development and Product Innovation
Challenges Faced by Global Water Analysis Instrumentation Market
Commoditization: A Major Challenge Facing pH/ORP Instrument Manufacturers
Player Strategies
2. WATER ANALYSIS INSTRUMENTATION: SEGMENT OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Water Analysis Instrumentation
Laboratory-Based Instrumentation for Water Analysis
pH Meters
Electrical Conductivity Meter
Dissolved Oxygen Meter
Turbidity Measurement
Refractometer
Ion Selective Electrodes
Online Systems in Water Analysis Instrumentation
Select Applications of Online Systems for Water Analysis
Online pH Measurement in Metal Industry
3. MAJOR TRENDS IN WATER ANALYSIS INSTRUMENTATION
Growing Population Drives Demand
Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster
Smart Water Networks' Require Multiple Online Analysis Points
pH Meters
Advances in pH Meters
Driving Growth
Diverse Requirements Add to Complexity in Product Design
Ergonomics and Additional Functions Fuel Adoption Rates
Trend towards Electronic Data Capture and Records Gathers Steam
Technological Developments and Needs Drive Replacement Demand
TOC Analyzers
Automation of TOC Analysis Raises Efficiency Levels
Online TOC Analyzers Gain Popularity in Water Treatment
Pharma Industry Lags in Adoption of Online TOC Analyzers
Refractometers
Applications for Refractometers
An Overview
Refractometers Become Smarter by the Day
Dissolved Oxygen Analysis
Optical Dissolved Sensors
A New Modality in Dissolved Oxygen Measurement
Versatility in Applications Promises Robust Future
Inherent Technological Changes Key to Improved Performance
Oxidation Reduction Potential Analysis
Instruments with pH/ORP Parameters Make a Mark
4. WATER ANALYSIS: AN OVERVIEW
5. AN INSIGHT INTO THE WATER MARKET
Water
A Global Necessity
Factors Contributing to Water Shortage
The Inevitable Threats of Water Shortage
Notable Facts
Key Statistics
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Hanna Instruments Rolls Out New Multiparameter Photometers
IDEXX Laboratories Unveils Quanti-Tray Sealer PLUS (USA)
Hanna Instruments Launches HALO
Hanna Instruments Unveils Versatile Laboratory Meter, edge
Cole-Parmer Rolls Out Oakton Waterproof DO 450 and pH/DO 450 Meters
Cole-Parmer Launches Oakton Conductivity and pH Meters
Hach Company Unveils New Pocket Testers Range
Hach Company Expands INTELLICAL pH Electrodes Range
GE Launches Sievers M9 TOC Analyzer
Xylem Expands YSI Brand with TruLab and TruLine Products
Electro-Chemical Devices Launches Model DO90 Oxygen Sensors
Libelium Launches Waspmote Smart Water Wireless Sensor
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Xylem and Zhenjiang Waterworks Ink LoI for Water Management Technologies
Xylem Takes Over Visenti
Analytical Technology to Take Over Entech Design
Xylem to Acquire Sensus
Xylem and Lab Synergy Team Up for Market Expansion
Hach Company Takes Over BioTector
Swan Sets up SWAN Instrumentation South Africa
Hanna Instruments Establishes Sales and Distribution Facility in Switzerland
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 74 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 85)
- The United States ((40)
- Canada 1)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (21)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5qtws9/global_water?w=5
