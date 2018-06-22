Global Water Analysis Instrumentation Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024 - Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Water Analysis Instrumentation in US$ by the following Product Segments:



Laboratory-based Systems

On-line Systems

The report profiles 74 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Analytical Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) Emerson Process Management ( USA )

) GE Analytical Instruments, Inc. ( USA )

) Hach Company ( USA )

) Hanna Instruments, Inc. ( USA )

) Honeywell Process Solutions ( USA )

) Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. ( Switzerland )

) Myron L Company ( USA )

) Pacific Sensor Technologies Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) The ABB Group ( USA )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

) TPS Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) Xylem, Inc. ( USA )

) Yokogawa Corporation of America ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Water and Water Analysis

Market Outlook

Current and Future Analysis

Water Analysis Instrumentation: A Saturated Market in Developed Countries

Developing Nations to Trigger Market Growth

China: A Growing Market for Online Water Analysis Instrumentation

Laboratory-based Water Analysis Instrumentation Lead the Market

Industrial Applications to Drive Growth of Online Water Analysis Instrumentation

Regulation to Boost Adoption of Water Analysis Instrumentation

Competition Provides Impetus for Technological Development and Product Innovation

Challenges Faced by Global Water Analysis Instrumentation Market

Commoditization: A Major Challenge Facing pH/ORP Instrument Manufacturers

Player Strategies



2. WATER ANALYSIS INSTRUMENTATION: SEGMENT OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Water Analysis Instrumentation

Laboratory-Based Instrumentation for Water Analysis

pH Meters

Electrical Conductivity Meter

Dissolved Oxygen Meter

Turbidity Measurement

Refractometer

Ion Selective Electrodes

Online Systems in Water Analysis Instrumentation

Select Applications of Online Systems for Water Analysis

Online pH Measurement in Metal Industry



3. MAJOR TRENDS IN WATER ANALYSIS INSTRUMENTATION

Growing Population Drives Demand

Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

Smart Water Networks' Require Multiple Online Analysis Points

pH Meters

Advances in pH Meters

Driving Growth

Diverse Requirements Add to Complexity in Product Design

Ergonomics and Additional Functions Fuel Adoption Rates

Trend towards Electronic Data Capture and Records Gathers Steam

Technological Developments and Needs Drive Replacement Demand

TOC Analyzers

Automation of TOC Analysis Raises Efficiency Levels

Online TOC Analyzers Gain Popularity in Water Treatment

Pharma Industry Lags in Adoption of Online TOC Analyzers

Refractometers

Applications for Refractometers

An Overview

Refractometers Become Smarter by the Day

Dissolved Oxygen Analysis

Optical Dissolved Sensors

A New Modality in Dissolved Oxygen Measurement

Versatility in Applications Promises Robust Future

Inherent Technological Changes Key to Improved Performance

Oxidation Reduction Potential Analysis

Instruments with pH/ORP Parameters Make a Mark



4. WATER ANALYSIS: AN OVERVIEW



5. AN INSIGHT INTO THE WATER MARKET

Water

A Global Necessity

Factors Contributing to Water Shortage

The Inevitable Threats of Water Shortage

Notable Facts

Key Statistics



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Hanna Instruments Rolls Out New Multiparameter Photometers

IDEXX Laboratories Unveils Quanti-Tray Sealer PLUS (USA)

Hanna Instruments Launches HALO

Hanna Instruments Unveils Versatile Laboratory Meter, edge

Cole-Parmer Rolls Out Oakton Waterproof DO 450 and pH/DO 450 Meters

Cole-Parmer Launches Oakton Conductivity and pH Meters

Hach Company Unveils New Pocket Testers Range

Hach Company Expands INTELLICAL pH Electrodes Range

GE Launches Sievers M9 TOC Analyzer

Xylem Expands YSI Brand with TruLab and TruLine Products

Electro-Chemical Devices Launches Model DO90 Oxygen Sensors

Libelium Launches Waspmote Smart Water Wireless Sensor



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Xylem and Zhenjiang Waterworks Ink LoI for Water Management Technologies

Xylem Takes Over Visenti

Analytical Technology to Take Over Entech Design

Xylem to Acquire Sensus

Xylem and Lab Synergy Team Up for Market Expansion

Hach Company Takes Over BioTector

Swan Sets up SWAN Instrumentation South Africa

Hanna Instruments Establishes Sales and Distribution Facility in Switzerland



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

