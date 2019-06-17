Global Water and Wastewater Market Outlook Report 2019: Adoption of a Circular Economy, Enabled by Digitalization, Boosts Water and Wastewater Market Growth
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outlook of the Global Water and Wastewater Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study estimates market size at $743.77 billion in 2019
Water stress, climate change concerns, and the need for economic infrastructure are the key drivers for the global water and wastewater market. The circular economy is rapidly being adopted for its economic and environmental benefits. Digitalization has significantly bolstered its adoption in the water use cycle. Utilities across the world are focused on reducing non-revenue water and addressing water loss in the system.
In addition, utilities and industries are heavily investing in water reclamation and re-use. Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) and resource recovery from sludge are gaining significant attention and are being widely adopted for their sustainable benefits (despite the high cost). End users are enhancing infrastructure resilience to drought and flooding through data analytics tools or software platforms and IIoT sensors, which provide process optimization, water/energy/chemical efficiency, and predictive maintenance capabilities.
Research Scope
Predictions are made with 2018 as the base year. The study highlights key market predictions for 2019 for the industrial and the municipal segments. The total expenditure (ToTex) covers Design and Engineering, Operation and Maintenance, Water and Wastewater Technology, Process Control Management, and Chemicals. The study also presents key regional hotspots along with the growth outlook of key technologies for water, wastewater, and sludge treatment.
The analyst has presented total municipal and industrial expenditure forecast for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Key market predictions for the municipal and the industrial segments for each of these regions, along with revenues, are presented. The study also offers a municipal and industrial technology outlook along with revenue for the technologies employed in water treatment, wastewater treatment, sludge management, and smart water management.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key predictions for the global water and wastewater market in 2019?
- What is the estimated revenue for 2019? How has revenue grown since 2018?
- Which technologies are seeing growing/declining usage?
- What are the regional trends/predictions and region-wise expenditure forecasts for the municipal and the industrial segments?
- What the key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for the market?
- What are the key conclusions for the global water and wastewater market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Top Predictions for 2019
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
3. Market Outlook-2019
- Global Market Outlook 2019
- Municipal Market Expenditure Forecast
- Industrial Market Expenditure Forecast
4. Key Trends to Watch-Global Water and Wastewater Market
- Key Municipal Market Trends
- Key Industrial Market Trends
5. Key Global Municipal Water and Wastewater Market Trends
- Market Segmentation-Municipal
- Municipal Water and Wastewater Market Forecast
- Expenditure Forecast by Segment
- Expenditure Forecast by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
6. Municipal Technology Outlook
- Technology Segments-Snapshot
- Municipal W & WWT Technology Segment-Water Treatment Technologies
- Municipal W & WWT Technology Segment-Wastewater Treatment Technologies
- Municipal W & WWT Technology Segment-Sludge Treatment Technologies
- Municipal W & WWT Technology Segment-Smart Water Grid
- Key Municipal Water and Wastewater Technology Trends 2019
7. Key Global Industrial Water and Wastewater Market Trends
- Market Segmentation-Industrial
- Industrial Water and Wastewater Market Forecast
- Expenditure Forecast by Segment
- Expenditure Forecast by Region
- Expenditure Forecast by Industry
8. Industrial Regional Outlook
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
9. Industrial Technology Outlook
- Technology and Chemical Segment Forecast
- Industrial W & WWT Technology Segment-Water Treatment Technologies
- Industrial W & WWT Technology Segment-Wastewater Treatment Technologies
- Industrial W & WWT Technology Segment-Sludge Treatment Technologies
- Key Industrial Water and Wastewater Technology Trends 2019
10. Treatment Equipment Outlook
- Treatment Equipment Breakdown
11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Digital Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 2-SaaS/DaaS Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 3-Mobile Application as a Value-add Service
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
12. Key Conclusions
