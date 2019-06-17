Global Water and Wastewater Market Outlook Report 2019: Adoption of a Circular Economy, Enabled by Digitalization, Boosts Water and Wastewater Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outlook of the Global Water and Wastewater Market, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study estimates market size at $743.77 billion in 2019

Water stress, climate change concerns, and the need for economic infrastructure are the key drivers for the global water and wastewater market. The circular economy is rapidly being adopted for its economic and environmental benefits. Digitalization has significantly bolstered its adoption in the water use cycle. Utilities across the world are focused on reducing non-revenue water and addressing water loss in the system.

In addition, utilities and industries are heavily investing in water reclamation and re-use. Zero liquid discharge (ZLD) and resource recovery from sludge are gaining significant attention and are being widely adopted for their sustainable benefits (despite the high cost). End users are enhancing infrastructure resilience to drought and flooding through data analytics tools or software platforms and IIoT sensors, which provide process optimization, water/energy/chemical efficiency, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Research Scope

Predictions are made with 2018 as the base year. The study highlights key market predictions for 2019 for the industrial and the municipal segments. The total expenditure (ToTex) covers Design and Engineering, Operation and Maintenance, Water and Wastewater Technology, Process Control Management, and Chemicals. The study also presents key regional hotspots along with the growth outlook of key technologies for water, wastewater, and sludge treatment.



The analyst has presented total municipal and industrial expenditure forecast for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Key market predictions for the municipal and the industrial segments for each of these regions, along with revenues, are presented. The study also offers a municipal and industrial technology outlook along with revenue for the technologies employed in water treatment, wastewater treatment, sludge management, and smart water management.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key predictions for the global water and wastewater market in 2019?

What is the estimated revenue for 2019? How has revenue grown since 2018?

Which technologies are seeing growing/declining usage?

What are the regional trends/predictions and region-wise expenditure forecasts for the municipal and the industrial segments?

What the key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for the market?

What are the key conclusions for the global water and wastewater market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Top Predictions for 2019

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

3. Market Outlook-2019

Global Market Outlook 2019

Municipal Market Expenditure Forecast

Industrial Market Expenditure Forecast

4. Key Trends to Watch-Global Water and Wastewater Market

Key Municipal Market Trends

Key Industrial Market Trends

5. Key Global Municipal Water and Wastewater Market Trends

Market Segmentation-Municipal

Municipal Water and Wastewater Market Forecast

Expenditure Forecast by Segment

Expenditure Forecast by Region

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

6. Municipal Technology Outlook

Technology Segments-Snapshot

Municipal W & WWT Technology Segment-Water Treatment Technologies

Municipal W & WWT Technology Segment-Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Municipal W & WWT Technology Segment-Sludge Treatment Technologies

Municipal W & WWT Technology Segment-Smart Water Grid

Key Municipal Water and Wastewater Technology Trends 2019

7. Key Global Industrial Water and Wastewater Market Trends

Market Segmentation-Industrial

Industrial Water and Wastewater Market Forecast

Expenditure Forecast by Segment

Expenditure Forecast by Region

Expenditure Forecast by Industry

8. Industrial Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

9. Industrial Technology Outlook

Technology and Chemical Segment Forecast

Industrial W & WWT Technology Segment-Water Treatment Technologies

Industrial W & WWT Technology Segment-Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Industrial W & WWT Technology Segment-Sludge Treatment Technologies

Key Industrial Water and Wastewater Technology Trends 2019

10. Treatment Equipment Outlook

Treatment Equipment Breakdown

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Digital Transformation

Growth Opportunity 2-SaaS/DaaS Business Models

Growth Opportunity 3-Mobile Application as a Value-add Service

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

12. Key Conclusions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jr9t5m





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

