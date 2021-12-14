Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Outlook Report 2021-2022: Innovative Digital Solutions and Platforms are Capitalizing on Outcome-based Investments in Water Utilities & Industries

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water and Wastewater Treatment, Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water and waste water industry is set to grow by 5.3% to $806.14 billion in 2022.

The study estimates the size of the 2022 global water industry to $806.14 billion. The predictions for the year 2022 are done with 2021 as the base year. The study highlights key market predictions for 2022 for both industrial and municipal segments.

The municipal and industrial water market covers the Total Expenditure (TOTEX) of the following across treatment plants and networks: design and engineering, operation and maintenance, water and wastewater technology, process control and management, and chemicals.

The study also presents key regional hotspots in every region along with the growth outlook of key technologies for water, wastewater, and sludge treatment.

The report has presented total municipal and industrial water market expenditure forecast for Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, The Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Key market predictions for municipal and industrial segment for each of these regions, along with revenue are presented in the study.

The study also encompasses the municipal and industrial technology outlook for various regions along with revenue for the technology employed in water treatment, wastewater treatment, sludge management, and smart water management.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revitalized the importance of resilient and future-ready water and wastewater infrastructure. Municipalities and industries across the globe have begun adopting net-zero, decarbonization, and circularity goals to become sustainable, resilient, and future ready.

IoT-based solutions have become a vital cog in helping end users achieve their net-zero targets. Utilities and Industries have significantly increased their investments into adopting smart online sensors for real-time monitoring of assets and advanced AI-based data analytics platforms to optimize the system on a real-time basis.

The key focus is on reducing energy consumption and improving energy efficiency. End users are further focusing on the circularity of both water and sludge. Nutrient and energy recovery from sludge has received fresh impetus, especially in the APAC region.

The EU and NA are set to significantly invest in treating emerging pollutants, while treated wastewater reuse will be the major agenda in APAC, NA, LATAM, and the Middle East. ZLD technologies are resurging due disruptive solutions that now enable recovery and reuse of minerals and salts from the brine.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key market predictions for global water industry in 2022?

What will the revenue of the global water industry be in 2022? How has it grown since 2021?

What are the regional trends and predictions, and what is the region-wise expenditure forecast for municipal and industrial segments?

What the key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives of the water industry?

What are the key conclusions in the outlook for the global water industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

Key Highlights

Challenges Faced in Water Treatment Due to COVID-19

The 2021 Global Water Treatment - Actuals Versus Forecast

Global Water Treatment Industry Historic Sales

Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions and Recovery

Top Predictions for 2022

2. The Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Water Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Scope, Water Industry

Research Scope

Segmentation

4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting Water Treatment

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

5. Key Global Water Treatment Revenue Trends, 2022

2022 Water Treatment Snapshot

Global Water Treatment Overview 2022

Global Water Treatment Revenue Forecast by Subsegment in 2021 and 2022

Global Water Market Revenue by Region in 2022

6. Key Predictions for 2022

Prediction 1 - Net Zero and Circularity to be the Driving Force in All Upcoming Projects

Prediction 2 - Robust and Full Rebound of Growth to Pre-pandemic Levels

Prediction 3 - Innovative Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) Solutions to Treat Emerging Pollutants

Prediction 4 - 'X as a Service' will Prove to be Sustainable and Futuristic

Prediction 5 - IoT Ecosystem of Smart Quality and Quantity Monitoring Solutions to be Leveraged for Holistic Asset Condition and Event Management

Key 2022 Water Treatment Trends

7. Municipal Segment Outlook 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - Municipal Segment

Revenue Forecast by Subsegment and Region, Municipal Water

2022 Market Snapshot - Municipal Segment

Technology Segments - Snapshot

Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment - Water Treatment Technologies

Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment - Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment - Sludge Treatment Technologies

Municipal Process Control and Management - Technology Type

8. Industrial Segment Outlook 2022

2022 Market Snapshot - Industrial Segment

Revenue Forecast by Subsegment and Region, Industrial Water

2022 Market Snapshot - Industrial Segment

Technology Segment - Snapshot

Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment - Water Treatment Technologies

Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment - Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment - Sludge Treatment Technologies

9. Treatment Equipment Outlook 2022

Treatment Equipment Revenue Outlook for 2022

10. Regional Predictions 2022 - Municipal Water

11. Regional Predictions 2022 - Industrial Water

12. Growth Opportunity Universe, Water Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Leveraging AI-based Data Analytics Platforms for Achieving Decarbonization of Water and Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2 - 'X-as-a-Service' for Water and Energy Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 3 - Smart Sewer Solutions to Reduce Environmental Impact

Growth Opportunity 4 - ZLD With a Focus on Circularity for the Recovery of Minerals

13. Key Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzu9de

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

