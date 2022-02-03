Global Water-Based Adhesive Markets Report 2022 Featuring Prominent Vendors - 3M, Arkema, Sika, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel

Feb 03, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water-Based Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The water based adhesive market size was valued at USD 20.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period.
The major end-user industries for the water-borne adhesives market include building and construction, packaging, automotive, footwear, tapes and labels, healthcare, electricals and electronics, and woodworking. Water-based polyurethane adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in packaging, automotive, electronics, and many other industries.
The flexibility and excellent adhesion properties with any substrate make water-based coatings suitable for any industry.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Problems regarding VOC emission and smells produced by applying adhesives have prompted manufacturers to create eco-friendly formulations.
There is a demand for lightweight vehicles as they cause fewer carbon emissions. This is an important growth factor for the adhesives & sealants market.
There has also been a significant movement away from petroleum-based formulations, which emit styrene, naphthalene, vinyl cyclohexane, and toward water-based adhesives by formulations. This is a positive step forward for indoor air quality and building occupant health and well-being. This will drive growth in the global water-based adhesives market.
Due to expanding population, emerging economies, and the rapid pace of urbanization, APAC has emerged as the largest consumer of water-based adhesives. China, Japan, and South Korea are among the region's most important marketplaces.
WATER-BASED ADHESIVE MARKET SEGMENTATION
Demand for natural polymers is increasing exponentially because of their ability to be used as a low-cost alternative to petroleum-based polymers. As the government regulations get stricter regarding petroleum-based products and VOC emissions, the vendors have to shift their focus to environmentally friendly raw materials used in water-based adhesives.
The market for PVA is growing in substrates such as cork, leather, paper, and cardboard. Industries dependent on water-based and hot melt adhesives extensively use polyvinyl alcohol adhesives in various applications. Some of the major sectors include - packaging, paper, construction, and wood processing.
GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK
North America: Increasing purchases from E-commerce websites will enable the water-based adhesives manufacturer to explore new business opportunities in North America. The demand for water-based adhesives used in building and construction applications has increased as the need for non-residential development and consumer expenditure on home furnishings has increased.
APAC: The water-based adhesives market is predicted to dominate the packaging sector, followed by the building & construction and automotive industries. In this sector, India and China will be the market leaders. Construction, electronics, tapes and labels, automobile and packaging industry is the driving factor for the water-based adhesive in APAC region.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The key players in the water-based adhesives market are- 3M, Arkema, Sika, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel.
Sika acquired Hamatite, the adhesives business of the Yokohoma Rubber Co. Ltd., which is a market leader in Japan, offering adhesives and sealants to the automotive and construction industries.
KEY GROWTH FACTORS
- Precise Application of Adhesive Using Digital Printing
- Increasing Usage of Water-Based Adhesives for Clear Packaging
- Increasing Demand for Digitization of Packaging
- Growing Demand for Lightweight Vehicle
- Increasing Demand for Green Adhesives
- Increasing Demand for Lightweight Packaging Adhesives
Key Vendors
- 3M
- Arkema
- Sika
- H.B. Fuller
- Henkel
Other Prominent Vendors
- DOW
- Dymax
- Franklin International
- Jowat
- Avery Dennison
- Wacker Chemie AG
- AkzoNobel
- PPG Industries
- Lord Corporation
- Ashland
- AdCo UK
- Alfa International
- Benson Polymers
- Wisdom Adhesive Worldwide
- Sealock Adhesives
- Anabond
- Permabond
- Masterbond
- Lintec
- Delo
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Key Insights by Application
7.2.1 Paper and Packaging
7.2.2 Tapes and Labels
7.2.3 Woodworking
7.2.4 Healthcare
7.2.5 Raw Material Analysis
7.3 Patent Filed for Water-Based Adhesive Products
7.4 Ease of Doing Business Matrix
7.5 Supply Chain Analysis
7.6 Impact of Covid-19
8 Growth Opportunity
8.1 Application
8.2 Formulation
8.3 Resin Type
8.4 Geography
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Precise Application of Adhesives Using Digital Printing
9.2 Increasing Use of Water-Based Adhesives for Clear Packaging
9.3 Growing Demand for Digitization of Packaging
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
10.2 Increasing Demand for Green Adhesives
10.3 Rising Demand for Lightweight Packaging Adhesives
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Increasing Competition from Hot-Melt Adhesives
11.2 Low Storage Capability Due to Perishability
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Formulation
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Natural Polymer
13.4 Synthetic Polymer
14 Resin Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion
14.4 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
14.5 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
14.6 Styrene-Butadiene Latex
14.7 Polyurethane Dispersions
15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Paper & Packaging
15.4 Tapes & Labels
15.5 Woodworking
15.6 Healthcare
15.7 Electrical & Electronics
15.8 Automotive and Transportation
15.9 Building & Construction
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18s4jt
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article