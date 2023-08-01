Global Water Clarifiers Market Analysis 2023: Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2030 - Flocculants Segment to Account for $5.1 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Clarifiers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Water Clarifiers Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Water Clarifiers estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Flocculants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Coagulants segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Water Clarifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.

Report Scope

Water Clarifiers Market Analysis:

The Water Clarifiers market is studied across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The analysis provides independent assessments of annual sales in US$ million and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the years 2014 through 2030.

Flocculants, Coagulants, and pH Stabilizers Market Analysis:

Similarly, the Flocculants, Coagulants, and pH Stabilizers markets are also analyzed based on the same geographic regions. The independent analysis of annual sales and CAGR for the years 2014 through 2030 provides insights into the growth potential of these segments.

End-Use Industries Market Analysis:

The Water Treatment Chemicals market caters to various end-use industries, including Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining, Textiles, and Other applications. The analysis of annual sales in US$ million and the percentage CAGR for the years 2022 through 2030 reveals the growth prospects for each of these industries.

Historic Review and 16-Year Perspective:

The market scope includes a historic review of the Water Clarifiers, Flocculants, Coagulants, pH Stabilizers, and other segments for the years 2014 through 2021. Additionally, a 16-year perspective provides a percentage breakdown of value sales for key geographic regions during the years 2014, 2023, and 2030, offering insights into long-term market trends and potential growth opportunities.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Water Clarifiers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

