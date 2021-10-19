Global Water Desalination Equipment Market (2021 to 2026) - Integration of Renewable Energy Sources Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Desalination Equipment Market by Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Multi-stage Flash Distillation, Multiple-effect Distillation), Application (Municipal, Industrial), Product (Membranes, Pumps, Evaporators), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water desalination equipment market is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2026 from an estimated market size of USD 7.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The factors driving the growth for water desalination equipment are water scarcity and depletion of freshwater sources across the globe and rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing economies.

Reverse Osmosis segment dominates the global market

The reverse osmosis segment is estimated to have the largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The technology is popular in developing countries due to its simple design and operation, as well as low cost. The demand for RO technology is expected to grow in the coming years owing to its low installation cost, easy processing, ability to treat all types of feed water, and minimal use of chemicals.

Municipal segment to lead the global water desalination equipment market

The municipal segment holds the largest share in the water desalination equipment market, followed by industrial. The growth in population, migration of people from rural to urban regions, scarcity of consumable water, and depletion of freshwater sources across the globe have surged the need for desalinated water. This has encouraged the governments of developing economies to invest in the water treatment sector to enhance their capabilities related to providing potable water and accommodate the increasing demand. These factors are likely to fuel the adoption of desalination equipment in the municipal segment.

Middle East & Africa dominates the global water desalination equipment market in terms of annual growth rate

The Middle East & Africa region is estimated to be the largest market for the water desalination equipment, followed by APAC. The APAC region is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Government initiatives towards the increased investment in water & wastewater management sectors, owing to the limited availability of consumable water and the rapidly increasing population are the factors driving the water desalination equipment market in the Middle East & Africa region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Water Desalination Equipment Market

4.2 Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Region

4.3 Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Technology

4.4 Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Application

4.5 Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Product

4.6 Water Desalination Equipment Market in Middle East & Africa, by Application and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Growing Water Scarcity and Depletion of Freshwater Sources

5.4.1.2 Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization in Developing Economies

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Involvement of High Capital and Operational Expenditures

5.4.2.2 Scaling and Fouling Issues Associated with RO Membranes

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Integration of Renewable Energy Sources

5.4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Hybrid Desalination Technologies

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Environmental Issues Pertaining to Discharge of Dense Brine

5.5 COVID-19 Impact

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets in Water Desalination Equipment Market

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.8.2 Water Desalination Equipment Manufacturers

5.8.3 Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Providers and Desalination System Manufacturers

5.8.4 Distributors

5.8.5 End-users

5.9 Market Map

5.10 Innovations and Patent Registration

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Water Desalination Equipment Market: Regulations

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.14 Case Study Analysis

6 Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reverse Osmosis

6.2.1 Low Installation Cost and Ease of Processing to Drive Growth of Reverse Osmosis Technology Segment

6.3 Multi-Stage Flash Distillation

6.3.1 Increasing Investments in Water Treatment Sector in Middle East to Boost Growth of Multi-Stage Flash Distillation Segment

6.4 Multiple-Effect Distillation

6.4.1 High Thermal Efficiency and Low Power Consumption to Fuel Demand for Multiple-Effect Distillation Technology

6.5 Others

7 Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Municipal

7.2.1 Rapid Urbanization and Depletion of Freshwater Resources to Boost Growth of Water Desalination Equipment Market for Municipal Segment

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Growing Adoption of Hybrid Desalination Technologies to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Water Desalination Equipment Market

7.4 Others

8 Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Membranes

8.2.1 Growth in Adoption of Reverse Osmosis Technology to Fuel Growth of Water Desalination Equipment Market

8.3 Pumps

8.3.1 Increasing Investments in Water and Wastewater Management Infrastructure to Fuel Demand for Water Desalination Equipment

8.4 Evaporators

8.4.1 High Energy Requirement to be Major Challenge for Adoption of Thermal Desalination Technologies

8.5 Others

9 Water Desalination Equipment Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Share Analysis of Key Players, 2020

10.3 Market Evaluation Framework

10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 7 Market Players

10.5 Recent Developments

10.5.1 Deals

10.5.1.1 Water Desalination Equipment Market: Deals, January 2021-July 2021

10.5.2 Others

10.5.2.1 Water Desalination Equipment Market: Others, November 2019-July 2021

10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.6.1 Star

10.6.2 Emerging Leader

10.6.3 Pervasive

10.6.4 Participant

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Companies

11.1.1 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

11.1.2 DuPont

11.1.3 LG Chem

11.1.4 Toray Industries, Inc.

11.1.5 Wartsila Company

11.1.6 Alfa Laval

11.1.7 Andritz

11.1.8 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

11.1.9 Advanced Watertek

11.1.10 Danfoss

11.1.11 Sulzer

11.1.12 Triwin Watertec Co. Ltd.

11.1.13 Veolia Water Technologies

11.1.14 Koch Separation Solutions

11.1.15 Dow

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Torishima Pump Mfg. Co. Ltd.

11.2.2 Godrej

11.2.3 Hatenboer

11.2.4 Desmi A/S

11.2.5 Pure Aqua, Inc.

12 Appendix

