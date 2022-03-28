Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Size | 2022 - 2028 | Technology & Application | Share to Massive Grwoth up to USD 13.2 Billion By 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% : Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Water Desalination Equipment industry accumulated revenue approximately about US$ 7.2 billion in 2021 and is set to gain returns of nearly US$ 13.2 billion by 2028, is projected to record massive gains of nearly 9.6% in period from 2022 to 2028. In addition to this, expansion of water desalination equipment industry over ensuing years is due to escalating product demand owing to water scarcity issues as well as depletion of water bodies across globe. Global warming and fluctuating seasonal cycles has resulted in extreme temperatures leading to water problems. This has translated into humungous penetration of water desalination equipment penetration across globe. Swift industrialization & urbanization will contribute significantly to massive growth in size of water desalination equipment market. Growing use of hybrid desalination systems will open new growth opportunities for water desalination equipment in near future. Nonetheless, scaling & fouling problems related to RO membranes will put brakes on expansion of water desalination equipment market.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Water Desalination Equipment Market- By Technology (Reverse Osmosis (RO) And Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Distillation), By Application (Municipalities And Industrial Sectors), And By Source (Seawater And Brackish Water): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

Water Desalination Equipment Market: Overview

Water desalination equipment removes molten salts and other kind of materials from seawater as well as brackish water and other kinds of water source. It also converts the salinated water to fresh or pure water. Reportedly, desalination system is used in municipal settings for converting current water resources into water fit for drinking as well as ready for household use. Moreover, chemical, oil & gas, and mining sectors make use of water desalination device for purifying water that can be used in their production processes.

Industry Dynamics:

Water Desalination Equipment Market: Growth Dynamics

Expansion of water desalination equipment industry over forecast period is subject to huge water scarcity and reduction in water reservoirs such as lakes, river, ponds, & seas. Swift breakthroughs in water desalination systems will have favorable effect on growth rate of water desalinated equipment industry. Furthermore, fluctuating environmental factors including oscillating climatic patterns, increasing pollution, and deforestation have resulted in potable water issues & droughts, thereby boosting market trends. Surging acceptance of sustainable energy for desalinating water is projected to open new opportunities of expansion for water desalination equipment market. Furthermore, various countries are investing in production of desalination units and this will prompt increment in size of water desalination equipment industry.

Moreover, rise in acceptance of reverse osmosis systems will proliferate demand for water desalination equipment in years ahead. Apart from this, rising investment in research projects for creating water desalination devices with advanced & beneficial features will enhance scope of growth of industry in forthcoming years.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Segment To Lead Technology Landscape By 2028

Growth of reverse osmosis (RO) segment in ensuing years is subject to massive use of this novel technology in emerging economies as it is easy to operate and simple design. Apart from this, growing demand for technology is due to its low deployment costs and easy processing ability.

Municipalities Segment To Contribute Substantially Towards Market Earnings Over 2022-2028

Expansion of segment in next six years can be credited to humungous use of water desalination equipment in municipalities with rise in population due to migration of people from rural areas to cities in search for employment. Governments of developing nations are investing heavily in waste-water treatment projects, thereby fulfilling growing demand for clean water. This has resulted in enhanced acceptance of water desalination equipment in municipalities.

List of Key Players of Water Desalination Equipment Market:

GE Water & Process Technologies

Hyflux Ltd

Genesis Water Technologies

Koch Membrane Systems

Cadagua

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Degremont SAS

IDE Technologies

Biwater Holdings Limited

The Dow Chemical Company.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Water Desalination Equipment Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Water Desalination Equipment Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.6% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Water Desalination Equipment Market was valued approximately USD 7.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 13.2 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly billion by 2028. Huge demand for water desalination equipment in the Middle East and Africa , thereby driving regional market trends.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Water Desalination Equipment Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Water Desalination Equipment Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Water Desalination Equipment Market Industry?

What segments does the Water Desalination Equipment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Water Desalination Equipment Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 7.2 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 13.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.6% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered GE Water & Process Technologies, Hyflux Ltd, Genesis Water Technologies, Koch Membrane Systems, Cadagua, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Degremont SAS, IDE Technologies, Biwater Holdings Limited, and The Dow Chemical Company. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/344

Regional Dominance:

Middle East and African Water Desalination Equipment Market To Expand Leaps & Bounds By 2028

Growth of regional market over forecasting timespan is owing to increment in consumption of water in sub-continent. Apart from this, low presence of water bodies and water sources in sub-continent will generate new growth avenues for Desalination Equipment Market in Middle East and Africa. In addition to this, scant water available in region due to rising temperatures and increase in immigration leading to surging population in sub-continent has created water scarcity issues. This, in turn, is likely to produce huge demand for water desalination equipment in the Middle East and Africa, thereby driving regional market trends.

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

Water Desalination Equipment Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

Water Desalination Equipment Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Municipalities

Industrial Sectors

Water Desalination Equipment Market: By Source Outlook (2022-2028)

Seawater

Brackish Water

Water Desalination Equipment Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Water Desalination Equipment Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/water-desalination-equipment-market-to-accrue-massive-earnings

