Global Water Dispenser Market Outlook Report 2021-2026: Prominent Vendors are Culligan, Primo, Waterlogic, Celli Group, Canaletas

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Dispenser Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the period 2020-2026.



The delivery of the highest quality water signifies the hallmark of modern civilization. The water treatment systems like dispensers have undergone various technological innovations in terms of water filtration techniques to address modern challenges. The environmental impact of bottled water is expected to propel the market for automatic water dispensers during the next five years.



Do you know water dispensers for homes are considered an effective source for purifying tap water, especially among residential end-users who live healthy lives? In recent years, affordable countertop versions are expected to be highly preferred due to their compact size and design across the water dispenser market.

Regions like North America, APAC, and Europe were more prominent markets for the water vending machines in 2020, accounting for over 83% of the total market share.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Online sales distribution and innovation in smart water dispensers can be effective in improving the adoption rates. The demand for water dispensers can be more prominent in states such as Washington, California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas, where the tap water quality is unsafe compared to other state counterparts.

Numerous organizations in North America are stressing the impact of bottled water consumption in the environment and encouraging switching to alternatives. Tap water in Canada is regulated by Health Canada, responsible for protecting public health. It sets the maximum acceptable levels of contaminants in drinking water, known as the Canadian Drinking Water Quality Guidelines.

The water dispenser market in North America is expected to reach USD 347.64 million by 2026.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

It is crucial for vendors to tap the opportunity in every category in the competitive market, including the countertop and bottle-less segment. Some of the major players that are dominating the water filtration market are Culligan, Primo, Waterlogic, Celli Group, Canaletas.

Blupura serves as a frontrunner in featuring environment-friendly details in dispensers were utilizing natural refrigerants in water coolers was a major differentiator in the industry. Enabling IoT can be considered as a gamechanger for the vendors in the water dispenser market.

Players like Avalon, which offers water cooler dispensers, have partnered with global companies like Honeywell, Coca-Cola, Target, Lexus, Pepsi.

Key Vendors

Culligan

Waterlogic

Primo Water Corporation

Canaletas

Celli Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Avalon Water Coolers

Blue Star

Voltas

Atlantis

Clover

Midea Group

Ningbo Jewin Electrical Appliances

Aqua Clara

Alpine Coolers

Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment

Bibo

Glug Glug Glug

Arctic Coolers

AquAid

BRITA

Alfred Karcher

Mistral

Vista France

Sure International

Mt. Fuji Springs

Aimex Australia

Royal Sovereign

Sprudel

CWAY Group

Aquazania

SEONE

GHP Group

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 COVID-19 Impact



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Significance of Innovation & Feature Enhancements

8.2 Preference for Eco-Friendly POU Systems

8.3 Emergence of Coworking Spaces



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Demand for Clean & Filtered Water

9.2 High Adoption in Commercial Establishments

9.3 Marketing & Competitive M&A Strategies



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Compliance with Standards & Certifications

10.2 Low Residential Penetration & High Maintenance Costs

10.3 High-Quality Tap Water in Developed Economies



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Dispenser Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Market Size & Forecast



13 Bottled

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Top-Loading

13.4 Bottom-Loading



14 Point-Of-Use

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Market Size & Forecast



15 Operation

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Free-Standing

15.6 Countertop

15.7 Under-The-Sink

15.8 Wall-Mounted



16 Technology

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Market Size & Forecast



17 Filter-Free

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast



18 Filtered

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Reverse Osmosis

18.4 Filters & Cartridges



19 Application

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

19.3 Market Overview

19.4 Market Size & Forecast



20 Commercial

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Corporate Offices

20.4 QSR, Hotels & Restaurants

20.5 Retail Stores

20.6 Educational Institutions

20.7 Healthcare

20.8 Public & Municipality

20.9 Recreational Centers

20.10 Others



21 Residential

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast



22 Distribution

22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

22.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

22.3 Market Overview

22.4 Market Size & Forecast

22.5 Offline

22.6 Online

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtsuhs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

