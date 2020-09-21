Global Water Heater Industry
Global Water Heater Market to Reach $59 Billion by 2027
Sep 21, 2020, 08:40 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Heater estimated at US$46 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solar, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960461/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Water Heater market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.
Gas and Propane Heaters Segment to Record 2% CAGR
In the global Gas and Propane Heaters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- A.O. Smith Corporation
- Alternate Energy Technologies, LLC
- Bosch Thermotechnology
- Bradford White Coporation
- Chromagen Ltd.
- Himin Solar Co., Ltd.
- Linuo Ritter International Co., Ltd.
- Racold
- Rheem Manufacturing Company
- Rinnai Corporation
- SunTank
- V Guard Industries Ltd.
- Viessmann Ltd.
- Wagner Solar GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960461/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Water Heater Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Water Heater Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Water Heater Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Water Heater Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Solar (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Solar (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Solar (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Electric (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Electric (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Electric (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Gas and Propane Heaters (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Gas and Propane Heaters (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Gas and Propane Heaters (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Geothermal Heaters (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Geothermal Heaters (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Geothermal Heaters (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Commercial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Commercial (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Water Heater Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Water Heater Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Water Heater Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Water Heater Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Water Heater Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Water Heater Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Water Heater Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Water Heater Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Water Heater Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Water Heater Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Water Heater Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Water Heater: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Water Heater Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water
Heater in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Water Heater Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Water Heater Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Water Heater Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Water Heater Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Water Heater Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Water Heater in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Water Heater Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Water Heater Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Water Heater Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Water Heater Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Water Heater Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Water Heater Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Water Heater Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Water Heater Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Water Heater Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Water Heater Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Water Heater Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Water Heater Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Water Heater Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Water Heater Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Water Heater Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Water Heater Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Water Heater Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Water Heater Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Water Heater Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Water Heater Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Water Heater Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Water Heater Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Water Heater Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Water Heater in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Water Heater Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Water Heater: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Water Heater Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Water Heater in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Water Heater Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Water Heater Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Water Heater Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Water Heater Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Water Heater Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Water Heater Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Water Heater Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Water Heater Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Water Heater Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Water Heater Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Water Heater Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Water Heater Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Water Heater Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Water Heater Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Water Heater Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Water Heater Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Water Heater Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Water Heater Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Water Heater Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Water Heater Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Water Heater Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Water Heater Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Water Heater Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Water Heater Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Water Heater Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Water Heater Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Water Heater Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Water Heater Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Water Heater Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Water Heater Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Water Heater Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Water Heater Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Water Heater Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Water Heater Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Water Heater Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Water Heater Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Water Heater Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Water Heater Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Water Heater Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Water Heater: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Water Heater Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Heater Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Water Heater in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Heater Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Water Heater Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Water Heater Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Water Heater Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Water Heater Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Water Heater Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Water Heater Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Water Heater Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Water Heater in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Water Heater Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Water Heater Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Water Heater Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Water Heater Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Water Heater Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Water Heater Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Water Heater Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Water Heater Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Water Heater Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Water Heater Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Water Heater Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Water Heater Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Water Heater Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Water Heater Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Water Heater Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Water Heater Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Water Heater Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Water Heater Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Water Heater Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Water Heater Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Water Heater Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Water Heater Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Water Heater Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Water Heater Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Water Heater Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Water Heater Historic Market by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Water Heater Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 169: The Middle East Water Heater Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Water Heater Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Water Heater Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Water Heater: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Water Heater Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water
Heater in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Water Heater Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Water Heater Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Water Heater Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 179: Water Heater Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Water Heater Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Water Heater Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Water Heater Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Water Heater Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Water Heater Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Water Heater Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Water Heater in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Water Heater Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Water Heater Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Water Heater Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Water Heater Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Water Heater Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Water Heater Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Water Heater Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Water Heater Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Water Heater Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Water Heater Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Water Heater Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Water Heater Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Water Heater Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Water Heater Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Water Heater Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Water Heater Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Water Heater Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Water Heater Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Water Heater Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960461/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker