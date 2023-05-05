Global Water Meter Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $9.5 Billion in 2032

DUBLIN, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Meter Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global water meter market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global water meter market reached a value of nearly $4,980.4 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $4,980.4 million in 2022 to $6,563.7 million in 2027 at a rate of 5.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2027 and reach $9,522.9 million in 2032.

Companies Mentioned

Badger Meter, Inc.

Ningbo Water Meter Co Ltd

Roper Technologies, Inc.

Aichi Tokei Denki Co

Xylem Inc.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

This report describes and explains the water meter market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rising deployment of smart water meters, and supportive government initiatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period was impact of covid-19.



Going forward, rising urbanization, increasing water usage, growing demand for replacement of old water meters, and rise in global population will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the water meter market in the future include cost of installing and maintaining smart meters.



The water meter market is segmented by product type into mechanical water meter and smart water meter. The mechanical water meter market was the largest segment of the water meter market segmented by product type, accounting for 75.3% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the smart water meter segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the water meter market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2027.



The water meter market is segmented by application into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential market was the largest segment of the water meter market segmented by application, accounting for 75.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the industrial segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the water meter market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water meter market, accounting for 33.6% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the water meter market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.0% and 5.9% respectively. These will be followed by North America and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.6% and 4.9% respectively.



The water meter market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 30.51% of the total market in 2021. Badger Meter, Inc. was the largest competitor with 6.52% share of the market, followed by Ningbo Water Meter Co Ltd with 5.03%, Roper Technologies, Inc. with 3.35%, Aichi Tokei Denki Co with 3.17 %, Xylem Inc. with 2.84%, Itron Inc with 2.77%, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG with 2.04%, Mueller water products inc with 1.91%, Arad Group with 1.44%, and Azbil Kimmon Co, Ltd with 1.43%.



The top opportunities in the water meter market segmented by product type will arise in the mechanical water meter segment, which will gain $1.048.8 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the water meter market segmented by application will arise in the residential segment, which will gain $1,208.8 million of global annual sales by 2027. The water meter market size will gain the most in USA at $432.7 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the water meter market include focus on launching ultrasonic smart water meters, partnerships and collaborations, installing wireless water meters, investing in 5G water meters, and mergers and acquisitions to improve their financial strength and product portfolio.



Player-adopted strategies in the water meter market include enhancing business operations through securing regulatory certifications, expanding operational capabilities through the launch of new products, and transforming water management through new product launches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the water meter companies to focus on ultrasonic smart water meters, focus on wireless water meters, focus on 5G water meters, continue to focus on developed markets, expanding in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships, provide competitively priced offerings, use direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on urban population, and continue to target fast-growing applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Table Of Contents



3. List Of Figures



4. List Of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction And Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Water Meter Market Definition And Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Product Type

6.4.1. Mechanical Water Meter

6.4.2. Smart Water Meter

6.5. Market Segmentation By Application

6.5.1. Residential

6.5.2. Commercial

6.5.3. Industrial



7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Ultrasonic Smart Water Meters

7.2. Partnerships And Collaborations

7.3. Wireless Water Meters

7.4. 5G Water Meters

7.5. Increase In Merger And Acquisition Activities



8. Global Market Size and Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Million)

8.2.1. Market Drivers 2017 - 2022

8.2.2. Market Restraints 2017 - 2022

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F Value ($ Million)

8.3.1. Market Drivers 2022 - 2027

8.3.2. Market Restraints 2022 - 2027



9. Global Water Meter Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Water Meter Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.2. Global Water Meter Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)



10. Water Meter Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Water Meter Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Water Meter Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjkg8c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets