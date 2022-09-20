Global Water Meter Market to Reach $25.99 Billion by 2027

Sep 20, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Meter Market (2022-2027) by Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Water Meter Market is estimated to be USD 21.28 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.99 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.08%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Water Meter Market is segmented based on Technology, Application, and Geography.
- By Technology, the market is classified into Ultrasonic Meter, Electromagnetic Meter, and Mechanical Meter.
- By Application, the market is classified into Water Utilities and Industries.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Water Meter Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Water Meter Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Utilities' Focus Toward Reducing Nonrevenue Water
- Need for Smart Water Metering to Optimize Water Consumption
- Need for Accuracy in Billing
Restraints
- Lack of Government Initiatives
- Lack of Awareness and Acceptance by End-Users
Opportunities
- Replacement of Aging Infrastructure
- Digitalization of the Water Industry Operations
Challenges
- High Initial Investments and Long Payback Period
