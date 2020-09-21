Global Water Pumps Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Pumps estimated at US$49.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Centrifugal Pump, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$51.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reciprocating Pump segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Water Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Rotary Pump Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Rotary Pump segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

EBARA Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S

KSB AG

Xylem, Inc.









1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Water Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Table 1: Water Pumps Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Water Pumps Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Water Pumps Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Centrifugal Pump (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Centrifugal Pump (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Centrifugal Pump (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Reciprocating Pump (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Reciprocating Pump (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Reciprocating Pump (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Rotary Pump (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Rotary Pump (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Rotary Pump (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Oil and Gas and Refining (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Oil and Gas and Refining (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Oil and Gas and Refining (Application) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Chemical (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Chemical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Chemical (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Water and Wastewater Treatment (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Water and Wastewater Treatment (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Water and Wastewater Treatment (Application)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Water Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Water Pumps Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Water Pumps Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Water Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Water Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Water Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Water Pumps Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Water Pumps Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Water Pumps Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Water Pumps Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Water Pumps: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Water Pumps Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water

Pumps in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Water Pumps Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Water Pumps Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Water Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Water Pumps Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Water Pumps in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Water Pumps Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Water Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Water Pumps Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Water Pumps Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Water Pumps Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Water Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Water Pumps Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Water Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Water Pumps Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Water Pumps Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Water Pumps Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Water Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Water Pumps Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Water Pumps Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Water Pumps Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Water Pumps Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Water Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Water Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Water Pumps Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Water Pumps in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Water Pumps Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Water Pumps: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Water Pumps Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Water Pumps in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Water Pumps Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Water Pumps Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Water Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Water Pumps Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Water Pumps Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Water Pumps Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Water Pumps Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Water Pumps Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Water Pumps Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Water Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Water Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Water Pumps Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Water Pumps Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Water Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Water Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Water Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Water Pumps Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Water Pumps Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Water Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Water Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Water Pumps Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Water Pumps Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Water Pumps Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Water Pumps Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Water Pumps Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Water Pumps Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Water Pumps: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Water Pumps in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Water Pumps Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Water Pumps Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Water Pumps Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Water Pumps Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Water Pumps Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Water Pumps Marketby Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Water Pumps in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Water Pumps Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Water Pumps Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Water Pumps Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Water Pumps Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Water Pumps Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Water Pumps Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Water Pumps Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Water Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Water Pumps Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Water Pumps Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Water Pumps Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Water Pumps Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Water Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Water Pumps Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Water Pumps Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Water Pumps Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Water Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Water Pumps Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Water Pumps Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Water Pumps Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Water Pumps Historic Marketby

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Water Pumps Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Water Pumps Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Water Pumps Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Water Pumps: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Water Pumps Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water

Pumps in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Water Pumps Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Water Pumps Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Water Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Water Pumps Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Water Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Water Pumps Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Water Pumps Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Water Pumps Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Water Pumps in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Water Pumps Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Water Pumps Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Water Pumps Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Water Pumps Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Water Pumps Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Water Pumps Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Water Pumps Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Water Pumps Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Water Pumps Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Water Pumps Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Water Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Water Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Total Companies Profiled: 41

