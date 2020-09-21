Global Water Purifier Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Purifier estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. RO Purifier, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.8% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gravity Purifier segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Water Purifier market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



UV Purifier Segment to Record 9% CAGR



In the global UV Purifier segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amway Corporation

Aquasana, Inc.

BRITA GmbH

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

GE Water & Process Technologies

HaloSource Corporation

Kent Ro Systems Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd.









Table 1: Water Purifier Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Water Purifier Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Water Purifier Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: RO Purifier (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: RO Purifier (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: RO Purifier (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Gravity Purifier (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Gravity Purifier (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Gravity Purifier (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: UV Purifier (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: UV Purifier (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: UV Purifier (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Water Purifier Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: Water Purifier Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 20: United States Water Purifier Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Water Purifier Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Water Purifier Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: Water Purifier Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Canadian Water Purifier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Water Purifier Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Water

Purifier Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: Water Purifier Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Water Purifier Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water

Purifier in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Water Purifier Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Water Purifier Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Water Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Chinese Water Purifier Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: Water Purifier Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Water Purifier in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Water Purifier Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Water Purifier Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Water Purifier Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Water Purifier Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Water Purifier Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Water Purifier Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 47: European Water Purifier Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: Water Purifier Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: European Water Purifier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Water Purifier Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: French Water Purifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: French Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Water Purifier Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Water Purifier Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Water Purifier Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: German Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: Water Purifier Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: German Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Water Purifier Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Water Purifier Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Water Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: Italian Water Purifier Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 66: Water Purifier Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Water Purifier in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Water Purifier Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Water

Purifier Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: Water Purifier Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Water Purifier Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Water Purifier in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Water Purifier Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Water Purifier Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Water Purifier Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Water Purifier Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Spanish Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Spanish Water Purifier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Water Purifier Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Water Purifier Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: Russian Water Purifier Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Water Purifier Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Water Purifier Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Water Purifier Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: Water Purifier Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Water Purifier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Water Purifier Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Water Purifier Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Water Purifier Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Water Purifier Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australian Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 104: Water Purifier Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Water Purifier Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Water Purifier Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Water Purifier Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 110: Water Purifier Market in India: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Indian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Indian Water Purifier Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Water Purifier Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Water Purifier Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 117: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Water Purifier Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Water Purifier Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: Water Purifier Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Water Purifier in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Water Purifier Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Water Purifier Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Water Purifier Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Water Purifier Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Water Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 131: Latin American Water Purifier Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 132: Water Purifier Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Demand for Water Purifier in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Water Purifier Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Water Purifier Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 137: Argentinean Water Purifier Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 138: Water Purifier Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Water Purifier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 140: Water Purifier Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Brazilian Water Purifier Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Water Purifier Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Water Purifier Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Water Purifier Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Mexican Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 149: Water Purifier Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Water Purifier Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Water Purifier Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Water Purifier Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 155: Rest of Latin America Water Purifier Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Water Purifier Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Latin America Water Purifier Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Water Purifier Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 161: Water Purifier Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: Water Purifier Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Water Purifier Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Water

Purifier Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 170: Water Purifier Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Water Purifier Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water

Purifier in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Iranian Water Purifier Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Water Purifier Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Water Purifier Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 176: Israeli Water Purifier Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 177: Water Purifier Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: Israeli Water Purifier Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 179: Water Purifier Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Water Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 182: Saudi Arabian Water Purifier Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 183: Water Purifier Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Water Purifier in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Water Purifier Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Water Purifier Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Water Purifier Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 189: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Water Purifier Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Water Purifier Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Rest of Middle East Water Purifier Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 194: Water Purifier Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Water Purifier Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Water Purifier Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Water Purifier Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: Water Purifier Market in US$ Million in Africa by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 200: African Water Purifier Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 201: African Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: African Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Water Purifier Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



