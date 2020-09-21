Global Water Purifier Industry
Global Water Purifier Market to Reach $61.1 Billion by 2027
Sep 21, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Purifier estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. RO Purifier, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.8% CAGR and reach US$19.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gravity Purifier segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Water Purifier market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
UV Purifier Segment to Record 9% CAGR
In the global UV Purifier segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Amway Corporation
- Aquasana, Inc.
- BRITA GmbH
- BWT Aktiengesellschaft
- Eureka Forbes Ltd.
- GE Water & Process Technologies
- HaloSource Corporation
- Kent Ro Systems Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Tata Chemicals Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Water Purifier Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Water Purifier Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Water Purifier Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Water Purifier Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: RO Purifier (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: RO Purifier (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: RO Purifier (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Gravity Purifier (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Gravity Purifier (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Gravity Purifier (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: UV Purifier (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: UV Purifier (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: UV Purifier (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Commercial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Residential (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Residential (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Water Purifier Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: Water Purifier Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 20: United States Water Purifier Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Water Purifier Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Water Purifier Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: Water Purifier Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Canadian Water Purifier Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Water Purifier Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Water
Purifier Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: Water Purifier Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Water Purifier Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water
Purifier in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Water Purifier Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Water Purifier Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Water Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Water Purifier Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: Water Purifier Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Water Purifier in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Water Purifier Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Water Purifier Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Water Purifier Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Water Purifier Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: European Water Purifier Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Water Purifier Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: European Water Purifier Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 48: Water Purifier Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: European Water Purifier Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Water Purifier Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: French Water Purifier Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Water Purifier Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Water Purifier Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Water Purifier Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: German Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: Water Purifier Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: German Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Water Purifier Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Water Purifier Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Water Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: Italian Water Purifier Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: Water Purifier Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Water Purifier in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Water Purifier Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Water
Purifier Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: Water Purifier Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Water Purifier Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Water Purifier in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Water Purifier Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Water Purifier Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Water Purifier Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Water Purifier Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Spanish Water Purifier Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Water Purifier Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Water Purifier Market in US$ Million in Russia by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Russian Water Purifier Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Water Purifier Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Water Purifier Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Water Purifier Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: Water Purifier Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Water Purifier Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: Water Purifier Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Water Purifier Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Water Purifier Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Water Purifier Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australian Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 104: Water Purifier Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Water Purifier Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Water Purifier Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Water Purifier Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 110: Water Purifier Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Indian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Indian Water Purifier Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Water Purifier Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Water Purifier Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Water Purifier Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Water Purifier Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Water Purifier Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Water Purifier in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Water Purifier Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Water Purifier Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Water Purifier Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Water Purifier Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Water Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: Latin American Water Purifier Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Water Purifier Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Water Purifier in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Water Purifier Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Water Purifier Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 137: Argentinean Water Purifier Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 138: Water Purifier Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Water Purifier Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 140: Water Purifier Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Brazilian Water Purifier Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Water Purifier Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Water Purifier Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Water Purifier Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Water Purifier Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Mexican Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Water Purifier Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Water Purifier Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Water Purifier Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Water Purifier Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Rest of Latin America Water Purifier Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Water Purifier Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Water Purifier Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Water Purifier Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 161: Water Purifier Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Water Purifier Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Water Purifier Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Water Purifier Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Water
Purifier Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 170: Water Purifier Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Water Purifier Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water
Purifier in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Water Purifier Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Water Purifier Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Water Purifier Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 176: Israeli Water Purifier Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 177: Water Purifier Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: Israeli Water Purifier Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 179: Water Purifier Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Water Purifier Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Water Purifier Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Saudi Arabian Water Purifier Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 183: Water Purifier Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Water Purifier in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Water Purifier Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Water Purifier Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Water Purifier Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Water Purifier Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Water Purifier Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Rest of Middle East Water Purifier Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 194: Water Purifier Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Water Purifier Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Water Purifier Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Water Purifier Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Water Purifier Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: Water Purifier Market in US$ Million in Africa by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: African Water Purifier Market Retrospective Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: African Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Water Purifier Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Water Purifier Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: Water Purifier Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
