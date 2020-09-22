Global Water Purifier Market to 2026: As Residential and Commercial Demand Increases, Covid-19 is Expected to Impede Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Purifier Market (2020-2026): Market Forecastby Technology, by Distribution Channel, by End Users, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water purifier market is projected to register significant growth over the coming years on account of increasing concerns about health and hygiene, combined with inadequate access to clean drinking water in developing countries and growing urbanization.



Furthermore, rising instances of water contamination due to increasing industrial waste, agricultural effluents and antiquated pipelines, are expected to further propel the residential and commercial demand for water purifiers over the coming years.

Asia currently holds the major share in the global water purifier market and is projected to grow significantly over the coming years, owing to the rising water pollution in countries across the region and increasing risk of waterborne diseases posed by climate change increasing occurrence of water contamination, coupled with rising concerns about health and hygiene would drive the market for water purifiers in Americas. Water softeners are the leading contributors to the overall demand for water purifiers in European countries, such as Germany, France and UK, which have hard water with high mineral content.



The coronavirus outbreak is, however, expected to impede the growth of the market due to a decline in commercial activity and a decrease in consumers' disposable income. However, after the health emergency is effectively managed, rise in infrastructural investments, along with an increased focus on health and hygiene, would propel the global demand for water purifiers over the next few years.

The residential end-user segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the coming years due to rising consumer awareness about the quality of drinking water and water-borne diseases. Based on the distribution channels, direct and retail sales hold significant shares in the global water purifier market. The online distribution channel is also projected to register considerable growth during the forecast period on account of growing e-commerce penetration around the world.

The report thoroughly covers the market by technology, distribution channel, end-users and regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered:

By Technology:

RO

RO + UV

RO + UV + UF

UF

Others (RO + UV + UF + TDS and Water Softeners)

By Distribution Channels:

Retail Sales

Direct Sales

Online

By End Users:

Commercial

Residential

By Regions:

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Africa

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company BRITA GmbH

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Coway Co., Ltd.

Culligan International Company

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair plc

Royal Philips Group

Sharp Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Unilever PLC

Whirlpool Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation

