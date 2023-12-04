Global Water Purifiers Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $91.1 Billion by 2030 - Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Purifiers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Water Purifiers Market to Reach $91.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Water Purifiers estimated at US$45 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. RO Purifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$56 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the UV Purifiers segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

This report provides insights into the global water purifiers market, starting with an introduction to the importance of water and water purifiers. It highlights how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to the demand-supply gap in accessing clean and safe water, emphasizing the looming global water crisis and the opportunities it presents for water purifiers.

The report discusses the growing need for water disinfection amid COVID-19 and presents a global market overview and analysis. It forecasts significant growth in the water purifiers market, driven by the versatile benefits of water purification systems. Reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers are noted as dominating the market, with residential water purifiers holding a major share.

The competitive landscape of the water purifiers market is discussed, with data on the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022. The report also assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2022, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial in the market. Recent market activity is also covered.

The market is analyzed on a regional level, with the US and Europe identified as dominant regions in the water purifiers market. Asia-Pacific is also registering market growth, particularly due to the clean water crisis in developing nations, which underscores the need for water purifiers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The Water Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Waterborne Diseases Drives Demand for Water Purifiers

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa , Asia , and Latin America and Caribbean

, , and and Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Water Purifiers

Applications of Water Reuse

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Increased Public Awareness of Drinking Safe Water Drives Market Growth

Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum

Increased Demand for Smart Water Purifiers: A Key Demand Driver

Advanced Water Purification Technologies Drive Market Expansion

Game-Changing Water Purification Technologies

Activated Carbon Ensures a High-Quality Water Purification Process

Growing Demand for Convenient Water Purification Propels Demand for Gravity-based Water Purifiers

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection

Significance of Water in Agriculture Applications Drives Demand

Increased Demand for Water Recycling Treatment Spurs Market Growth

AI & IoT-enabled Water Purifiers Seek Role

Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand for Water Purifiers

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020 through 2027

Technologically Advanced Water Purifiers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 175 Featured)

3M Company

Company Amway Corporation

Argonide Corporation

Aerus LLC

A. O. Smith ( Nanjing ) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd.

) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd. Aquasana, Inc.

Aquakleen Products Inc.

Aqua Ultra

AquaSharp Water Tech

Aquafresh RO Systems

Alikes

Angel Water , Inc

, Inc AquaPro, Inc.

Anhui Koyo Rego Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.

Aquapot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w972iz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets