Global Water Recycle and Reuse Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.8% During 2023-2028

03 Jul, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Recycle and Reuse Market by Equipment, Capacity, End-use, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global water recycle and reuse market is projected to reach USD 27 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The increasing use of brine concentration technology in processing different chemicals drives the market. In addition, the mining industry produces a huge amount of wastewater that needs proper treatment before disposal to reduce the environmental impact. Brine concentration technology is used to treat wastewater and extract any valuable metals and dissolved solids from the wastewater, thus reducing the waste generated.
Machinery by equipment accounts for the second-largest market share in 2022
Machinery plays a crucial role in water recycling processes, facilitating the movement, treatment, and management of water. The Machinery serve the purpose of circulating, recirculating, pumping, and conveyance of feed water, brine water, distillates, condensates, and desalinated water. Pumps, Motors, Evaporators, Blowers and aerators, these are some of the key machinery and equipment commonly used in water recycling processes. Companies such as Veolia Water Technologies and IDE Technologies are using this technology, increasing market demand.
100,000 and above is expected to be the second-fastest growing Capacity type for water recycle and reuse market during the forecast period, in terms of value
A water treatment plant with a capacity exceeding 100,000 above liters serves critical purposes in meeting the water demands of large-scale applications. Furthermore, these high-capacity water treatment plants find extensive use in industrial sectors that require significant volumes of water for their operations. Large-scale agricultural irrigation is another application that benefits from water treatment plants with capacities above 100,000 liters. These are the driving factors for the growing demand.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for water reuse and recycle in 2022, in terms of value
Water scarcity is a significant challenge faced by many countries in the Asia-Pacific region. With a growing population and expanding urban areas, the demand for freshwater resources is increasing rapidly. This has led to the recognition of the importance of water recycling and reuse as a viable solution to conserve water resources. By treating and reusing wastewater, countries in the region can alleviate the strain on freshwater sources and ensure a sustainable water supply.
Breakup of Primaries
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:
- By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%
- By Designation: C-Level - 20%, Director Level - 10%, and Others - 70%
- By Region: Asia-Pacific - 30%, North America - 30%, Middle East & Africa - 20%, Europe - 10%, and South America - 10%
The key players in this market Veolia Water Technologies (France), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Fluence Corporation Limited (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Melbourne Water (Australia).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Water Scarcity
- Increasing Awareness About Environmental Issues
- Regulatory Requirements
- Innovation in Water Treatment Technologies
Restraints
- Health and Safety Concerns
Opportunities
- Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization
Challenges
- High Cost of Installation of Water Recycling Equipment
- Maintaining the Quality of Recycled Water
