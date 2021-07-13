Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

Global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies Market to Reach $27.1 Billion by 2026

Water reclamation or wastewater reuse is a water-saving approach that involves treatment and conversion of wastewater into potable or non-potable water for different reuse applications, reducing burden on freshwater supplies. Water demand and water security constitute the prime growth drivers in the global market. Expanding global population and the subsequent focus on industrialization coupled with the growing demand from agricultural sector are expected to fuel growth in the market. The rapid pace of urbanization in emerging countries is driving the need for water treatment solutions. Another factor supporting demand is the recovery in manufacturing sector in most markets which is driving is the need for water and wastewater recycling. The emphasis on water reuse and recycling through programs such as zero liquid discharge is driving penetration of advanced technologies. Growth is also attributed to the increased significance of water reuse and desalination, measures, which are aimed at addressing the rising need for safe and clean water.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period. Physical Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR to reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

The Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.87% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In emerging markets growth is dependent on the steady rise in heavy industrial users of water, greater need to exploit water resources of inferior quality, and growing investment in modernization of waste/water infrastructure. In Asia-Pacific region, rapid industrialization and steady economic growth are expected to fuel demand for advanced membrane systems used in industrial water and wastewater treatment across the region. Surging demand for new facilities, upgradation of existing facilities, and growing focus on higher standards for waste water control, particularly in China are also aiding growth in the region.

Biological Treatment Segment to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2026

Biological wastewater treatment is based on the ability of microorganisms such as bacteria to break down organic waste. Biological treatment of wastewater to get clean water is in use since long, adopting a wide range of approaches from simple cesspits and the traditional activated sludge plants to more technologically advanced solutions such as Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR). The worldwide use of biological treatment of wastewater is due to its effectiveness and cost-efficiency compared to many chemical or mechanical processes. In the global Biological Treatment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$379.7 Million by the year 2026. More

