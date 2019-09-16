Global Water Sink Market Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Sink Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall water sink market worldwide was valued at US$ 41.60 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights



The key factor that drives the growth of water sink market is growing demand for the different and the attractive water sinks across residential as well as commercial applications. Besides, the growing demand for the farmhouse sinks is boosting the growth of water sink market. The rising adoption of monochrome styles of water sinks in commercial applications is anticipated to fuel the growth water sink market.



Furthermore, the growing manufactures focus on the colors and the attractiveness of the water sinks are projected to create several growth opportunities in the water sink market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing disposable income and rapidly growing home decor industry are anticipated to propel the growth of water sink market in the near future.



The global market of water sink is segmented into materials, products, and the distribution channels and end-users. The distribution channels segmented is divided into wholesalers, specialized stores, multibrand stores, and online retail. The major manufactures if water sinks are adopting the online portables to sell their products are propelling the growth of water sink market.



The growing sales of water sinks from E-commerce platforms are contributing to the growth of water sinks market. Furthermore, Based on application, the global market for water sink is divided into households and commercial applications. Among this household, application dominates the market growth owing to rapidly growing contrition and infrastructure industry.



North America held a maximum market share of approximately more than 38% of the total market revenue generated worldwide. It is estimated to dominate the water sinks market through the forecast period. The prevalence of major players and the distribution are driving the growth of North America water sinks market.



Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the water sink market. The rapidly growing adoption of different designed and the printed water sinks across the several commercial applications are promoting the growth of Asia Pacific water sinks market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Water Sink Market

2.1.1 Global Water Sink Market, by Material, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.2 Global Water Sink Market, by Product, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.3 Global Water Sink Market, by Distribution Channels, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.4 Global Water Sink Market, by Applications, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.1.5 Global Water Sink Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Water Sink Vendors, 2017



Chapter 4 Global Water Sink Market, by Material

4.1 Overview

4.2 Stainless Steel

4.3 Copper

4.4 Quartz

4.5 Fireclay

4.6 Cast Iron

4.7 Other Materials



Chapter 5 Global Water Sink Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Freestanding Water Sink

5.3 Pedestal

5.4 Drop-in

5.5 Under-mount

5.6 Top Mount

5.7 Wall Mount

5.8 Other Products



Chapter 6 Global Water Sink Market, by Distribution Channels

6.1 Overview

6.2 Wholesalers

6.3 Specialized Stores

6.4 Multibrand Stores

6.5 Online Retail



Chapter 7 Global Water Sink Market, by Applications

7.1 Overview

7.2 Household

7.3 Commercial



Chapter 8 North America Water Sink Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Water Sink Market Analysis, by Material, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.3 North America Water Sink Market Analysis, by Product, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.4 North America Water Sink Market Analysis, by Distribution Channels, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.4.1 Market Analysis

8.5 North America Water Sink Market Analysis, by Applications, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

8.5.1 Market Analysis

8.6 North America Water Sink Market, by Country, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Europe Water Sink Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Asia Pacific Water Sink Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 11 Rest of the World (RoW) Water Sink Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Franke Kitchen Systems, LLC

12.2 Roca Sanitario, S.A.

12.3 Moen Incorporated

12.4 Elkay Manufacturing Company

12.5 ROHL LLC.

12.6 Whitehaus Collection

12.7 Vigo Industries

12.8 Kohler Co.

12.9 JULIEN INC.

12.10 Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.

12.11 Kraus USA INC.

12.12 Tasman Sinkware Pty Ltd.

12.13 TOTO USA, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddfq7g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

