Global Water Softening System Markets Report 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Softening System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall water softening system market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 7.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 2.52 Bn in 2018.

Globally, the water softening system market is growing at a substantial rate based on growing residential sector and rapid industrialization across the globe. Also, increasing awareness of clean water and its effect on human health is driving the demand for water softening systems in homes and industries. Furthermore, various government organizations are supporting the installation of water softening systems in new construction projects.

Developing smart cities and policies for installation of water softening systems is increasing the adoption of this system and thus, contributing to the growing market size of water softening systems. Moreover, innovations in the water treatment techniques and the emergence of automation in water treatment and softening process are also propelling the growth of this market. However, the presence of substitute water treatment techniques and lack of awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries is likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, salt-free water softening systems are largely adopted as they do not possess harmful chemicals and are less expensive and more effective when it comes to purifying and supplying quality water. These systems are easy to install and maintain in the long run. This is increasing the demand for salt-free systems and thus fueling the growth of this market.

Based on the geography, North America dominates the water softening system market by holding the largest market share of the total revenue generated worldwide. As there is rapid development in the industrial sector, the demand for water softening system is increasing in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit rapid growth during the forecast period, as the demand for pure water is high in this region. Increasing awareness about water processing and growing need for providing clean water is fueling the growth of this regional segment. Also, rapid industrialization and growth in the residential sector are driving the growth of the water softening system market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Water Softening System Market Value, 2017 - 2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Water Softening System Vendors, 2018

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 4 Global Water Softening System Market Analysis, by Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Salt-based

4.3 Salt Free

Chapter 5 Global Water Softening System Market Analysis, by Application, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Residential

5.3 Industrial

5.4 Commercial

Chapter 6 Global Water Softening System Market Analysis, by Design, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Mono Cylinder

6.3 Twin Cylinder

6.4 Multi cylinder

Chapter 7 North America Water Softening System Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 8 Europe Water Softening System Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Water Softening System Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Water Softening System Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Culligan International Company

11.2 EcoWater Systems LLC

11.3 Kinetico Incorporated

11.4 Envicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11.5 Hydroflux Marketing Pte. Ltd.

11.6 Wychwood Water Systems Ltd.

11.7 Pelican Water Systems

11.8 Harvey Water Softeners Ltd.

11.9 Marlo Incorporated

11.10 BWT AG

