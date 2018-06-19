Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in agricultural sustainability and increase in organic farming practices, increased consumption of water-soluble fertilizers in emerging economies, emerging practices for soil fertility management and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
Scope of the Report
- Based on crop type, the market is segmented into plantation, field, turf & ornamental, horticultural and other crop types.
- The horticultural segmented is further divided into Orchard Crops.
- By type, the market is divided into potassic water-soluble fertilizers, nitrogenous water-soluble fertilizers, micronutrients water-soluble fertilizers, phosphatic water-soluble fertilizers, bio stimulants and bio fertilizers.
- The potassic water-soluble fertilizers are further divided into potassium sulfate, potassium nitrate and potassium chloride.
- The nitrogenous water-soluble fertilizers is sub-segmented into ammonia, ammonium nitrate, urea and urea-ammonium nitrate.
- The micronutrients water-soluble fertilizers are further segmented into zinc (zn), sulfur (s), molybdenum (mo), manganese (mn), iron (fe), copper (cu), chlorine (cl), calcium (ca) and boron (B).
- The phosphatic water-soluble fertilizers are sub-segmented into monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, monopotassium phosphate, phosphoric acid and other phosphatic water-soluble fertilizers.
- Based on application, the market is fragmented into fertigation and foliar.
- By end user, the market is classified into forestry operations, garden, agriculture and other end users.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type
5 Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, By Type
6 Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, By Application
7 Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, By End User
8 Water Soluble Fertilizers Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Yara International Asa
- The Mosaic Company
- Coromandel International
- K+S AG
- Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)
- Industries Holdings, Inc.
- Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd
- Potash Corp
- EuroChem
- Coromandel International Ltd.
- Compo GmbH & Co. Kg
- Agrium Inc.
- TATA Chemicals
- Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
