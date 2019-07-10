Global Water Soluble Film Market Analysis 2019-2024: Analysis on Detergent, Agrochemical, Water Treatment Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and Other Packaging

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Soluble Film Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water soluble film market was worth US$ 358.4 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 485.8 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



The growing demand for water soluble films and their increasing utilization as a sustainable and eco-friendly packaging material are some of the key factors driving the market growth. For instance, they allow detergent manufacturers to offer single-use packs which help in preventing wastage, spillage and overdosing by the end user.



In the chemical industry, these films help in protecting industrial workers from coming in direct contact with hazardous materials. Additionally, owing to the air and oil resistant properties of these films, they are widely used in the food and beverage industry.



Moreover, with continuous research and development, manufacturers are introducing water-soluble films made from milk-based thermoplastic that can easily break down in soil and water. The increasing requirement of environment-friendly and easy-to-use packaging materials for agrochemicals along with the introduction of stringent environmental protection laws and regulations is another factor contributing to the market growth.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global water soluble film market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global water soluble film industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global water soluble film industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global water soluble film industry?

What is the structure of the global water soluble film industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global water soluble film industry?

What are the profit margins in the global water soluble film industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Water Soluble Film Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 PVA/PVOH

6.2 Xylan



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Detergent Packaging

7.2 Agrochemical Packaging

7.3 Water Treatment Chemical Packaging

7.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Textile

8.2 Agriculture

8.3 Consumer Goods

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis

13.1 Price Indicators

13.2 Price Structure

13.3 Margin Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

14.3.2 The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

14.3.3 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

14.3.4 Aicello Corporation

14.3.5 Arrow Coated Products Ltd.

14.3.6 Cortec Corporation

14.3.7 Changzhou Water Soluble Co. Ltd.

14.3.8 Jiangmen Proudly Co. Ltd.

14.3.9 AMC (UK) Ltd.

14.3.10 3M Company

14.3.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

14.3.12 DowDuPont

14.3.13 Fujian Zhongsu Biodegradable Films Co. Ltd.

14.3.14 Dezhou Huamao Textile Co. Ltd.

14.3.15 Neptun Technologies GmbH



