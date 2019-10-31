Global Water Soluble Polymer Market Report 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Soluble Polymer Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Water soluble polymer Market size is expected to reach $52.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Water soluble polymers are compounds that, on exposure to aqueous environments, show a change in their physical characteristics. Water-soluble polymer chains typically consist of hydrophilic groups that are replaced or integrated into the polymer's core. There may be non-ionic, amphoteric, anionic, or cationic hydrophilic groups.



Water-soluble polymers are widely used in food, paper, pharmaceuticals, construction, adhesive, water treatment, textiles, paint, textiles, and other industries. Polyvinyl alcohol, a water-soluble polymer, is widely used for making textile yarn and paper stronger, particularly textile yarn to make it more adaptable to grease and oil. In the food industry, casein is used in cream-based soups, pudding, sherbet, custard, and others as a nutritional supplement, thickener, emulsifier, and texture stabilizer.



Increasing demand for water-soluble polymers in water treatment plants worldwide influences the water-soluble polymers market to a large extent. In addition, accelerated oil recovery for crude oil has gained enormous acceptance in the petroleum industry, further increasing demand for water-soluble polymer. Volatile water-soluble polymer prices, however, adversely affect market growth.



In contrast, rising demand for water-soluble polymers among developing Asia-Pacific economies is expected to provide key players with new possibilities.



Companies Profiled

SNF SAS (S.P.C.M. S.A.)

Kemira OYJ

J.M. Huber Corporation

GELITA AG

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

LG Corporation (LG Chemicals Ltd.)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market



Chapter 3. Global Water Soluble Polymer Market by Type

3.1 Global Polyacrylamide & Copolymers Market by Region

3.2 Global Guar Gum & Derivatives Market by Region

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market by Region

3.4 Global Casein Market by Region

3.5 Global Gelatin Market by Region

3.6 Global Polyacrylic Acid & Copolymers Water Soluble Polymer Market by Region

3.7 Global Other Types Water Soluble Polymer Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Water Soluble Polymer Market by Application

4.1 Global Water Treatment Market by Region

4.2 Global Detergents & Household Products Market by Region

4.3 Global Paper Making Market by Region

4.4 Global Petroleum Market by Region

4.5 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Water Soluble Polymer Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



