Global Water Storage Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Storage Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Concrete, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Concrete will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$180.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$161.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Concrete will reach a market size of US$420.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$584.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AG Growth International, Inc.; Bh Tank; Caldwell Tanks; Chicago Bridge &; Iron Company NV; Contain Enviro Services Ltd.; Containment Solutions, Inc.; Crom Corporation; DN Tanks; HMT LLC; Maguire Iron Inc.; Roth Industries Inc.; Snyder Industries, Inc.; Synalloy Corporation; Tank Connection; ZCL Composites Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Water Storage Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Water Storage Systems Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Water Storage Systems Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Concrete (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Concrete (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Concrete (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Fiberglass (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Fiberglass (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Fiberglass (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Metal (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Metal (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Metal (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Plastic (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Plastic (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Plastic (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Residential (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Residential (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Commercial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Municipal (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Municipal (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Municipal (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 31: United States Water Storage Systems Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Water Storage Systems Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Water Storage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Water Storage Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Water Storage Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Water Storage Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Water Storage Systems Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Water Storage Systems Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Water Storage Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Water Storage Systems Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Water Storage Systems: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Water Storage Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water

Storage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Water Storage Systems Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 49: European Water Storage Systems Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Water Storage Systems Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Water Storage Systems Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Water Storage Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Water Storage Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Water Storage Systems Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Water Storage Systems Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Water Storage Systems Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Water Storage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Water Storage Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Water Storage Systems Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Water Storage Systems Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Water Storage Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Water Storage Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Water Storage Systems Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Water Storage Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Water Storage Systems Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Water Storage Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Water Storage Systems Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Water Storage Systems Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Water Storage Systems Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Water Storage Systems Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Water Storage Systems Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Water Storage Systems in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Water Storage Systems Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Water Storage Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Water Storage Systems Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Water Storage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Water Storage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Water Storage Systems Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Water Storage Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Water Storage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 102: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 103: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 104: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BH TANK

CALDWELL TANKS

CHICAGO BRIDGE & IRON COMPANY NV

CONTAIN ENVIRO SERVICES LTD.

CONTAINMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.

CROM CORPORATION

DN TANKS

HMT LLC

MAGUIRE IRON, INC.

ROTH INDUSTRIES, INC.

SNYDER INDUSTRIES, INC.

SYNALLOY CORPORATION

TANK CONNECTION

ZCL COMPOSITES, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

