Global Water Storage Systems Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 09:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Storage Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Concrete, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Concrete will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5820588/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$180.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$161.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Concrete will reach a market size of US$420.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$584.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AG Growth International, Inc.; Bh Tank; Caldwell Tanks; Chicago Bridge &; Iron Company NV; Contain Enviro Services Ltd.; Containment Solutions, Inc.; Crom Corporation; DN Tanks; HMT LLC; Maguire Iron Inc.; Roth Industries Inc.; Snyder Industries, Inc.; Synalloy Corporation; Tank Connection; ZCL Composites Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Water Storage Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Water Storage Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Water Storage Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Concrete (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Concrete (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Concrete (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Fiberglass (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Fiberglass (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Fiberglass (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Metal (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Metal (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Metal (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Plastic (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Plastic (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Plastic (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Residential (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Residential (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Commercial (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Commercial (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Municipal (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Municipal (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Municipal (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 31: United States Water Storage Systems Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Water Storage Systems Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Water Storage Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Water Storage Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Water Storage Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Water Storage Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Water Storage Systems Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Water Storage Systems Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Water Storage Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Water Storage Systems Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Water Storage Systems: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Water Storage Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water
Storage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Water Storage Systems Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 49: European Water Storage Systems Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Water Storage Systems Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Water Storage Systems Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Water Storage Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Water Storage Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Water Storage Systems Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Water Storage Systems Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Water Storage Systems Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Water Storage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: French Water Storage Systems Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Water Storage Systems Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Water Storage Systems Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Water Storage Systems Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Water Storage Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Water Storage Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Water Storage Systems Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Water Storage Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Water Storage Systems Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Water Storage Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Water Storage Systems Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Water Storage Systems Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Water Storage Systems Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Water Storage Systems Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Water Storage Systems Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Water Storage Systems in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Water Storage Systems Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Water Storage Systems Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Water Storage Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Water Storage Systems Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Water Storage Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Water Storage Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Water Storage Systems Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Water Storage Systems Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Water Storage Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Water Storage Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Water Storage Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Water Storage Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 103: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 104: Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of World Water Storage Systems Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL, INC.
BH TANK
CALDWELL TANKS
CHICAGO BRIDGE & IRON COMPANY NV
CONTAIN ENVIRO SERVICES LTD.
CONTAINMENT SOLUTIONS, INC.
CROM CORPORATION
DN TANKS
HMT LLC
MAGUIRE IRON, INC.
ROTH INDUSTRIES, INC.
SNYDER INDUSTRIES, INC.
SYNALLOY CORPORATION
TANK CONNECTION
ZCL COMPOSITES, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
