Global Water Testing & Analysis Market By Type (TOC Analyzer, pH Meter, Dissolved Oxygen Meter, Conductivity Sensors, Turbidity Meter and Others), By End Use Industry (Industrial and Municipal), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024

According to "Global Water Testing & Analysis Market By Type, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024" Global water testing & analysis market is projected to grow from $ 2.8 billion in 2018 to around $ 4 billion by 2024, on the back of rising concerns related to water pollution due to dumping of industrial effluents in water bodies without prior treatment. Growing government investments towards addressing environmental issues and rising awareness among end-users regarding water safety due to increasing incidences of waterborne diseases are expected to fuel the water testing & analysis market, globally. Based on the type, TOC analyzer segment is anticipated to lead the market, owing to increasing demand for testing dissolved oxygen in water bodies to determine pollution levels. In terms of application, industrial sector holds the largest market share, backed by growing demand for water testing and analysis services in industries to pre-treat their industrial waste before dumping in any water body. With stringent government regulations on industrial effluents before their dumping in any water body, Europe accounts for the largest share in global water testing & analysis market.

Year Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study

• To analyze and forecast global water testing & analysis market size.

• To classify and forecast global water testing & analysis market based on type, end use industry and regional distribution.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting global water testing & analysis market on the basis of type (TOC Analyzer, pH Meter, Dissolved Oxygen Meter, Conductivity Sensors, Turbidity Meter and Others).

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting on the basis of end use industry (Municipal and Industrial).

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting on the basis of regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

• To identify drivers and challenges for global water testing & analysis market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global water testing & analysis market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global water testing & analysis market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global water testing & analysis market.

Some of the leading players operating in global water testing & analysis market are ABB Limited, Danaher Corporation, Suez SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric Company, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Mettler Toledo and Horiba Limited.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the publisher sourced a list of water testing & analysis equipment manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. the publisher analyzed the retailers, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The publisher calculated global water testing & analysis market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various product types recorded and forecast for the future years was made.the publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, financial reports, International Organization for Standardization, International Trade Centre, World Bank, and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development were also used by the publisher.



Key Target Audience:



• Water testing & analysis providers and reagent providers

• Testing kit distributors and suppliers

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Associations, organizations and alliances related to water testing & analysis equipment

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as water testing & analysis equipment manufacturers, distributors and partners, end users, etc. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global water testing & analysis market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

• TOC Analyzer

• pH Meter

• Dissolved Oxygen Meter

• Conductivity Sensors

• Turbidity Meter

• Others

• Market, by End Use Industry:

• Industrial

• Municipal

• Market, by Region:

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Indonesia

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• United Kingdom

• Spain

• North América

• United States

• Canada

• México

• South América

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Chile

• Peru

• Middle East & África

• South África

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Iran

• Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global water testing & analysis market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, the publisher offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to 10)

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel



