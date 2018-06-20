LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Water Treatment Chemicals



Water treatment chemicals (WTCs) are used to remove solid particles, toxic substances, and organic and inorganic contaminants from polluted water to get clean and safe water for industrial and domestic purposes.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global water treatment chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water treatment chemicals market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• Arkema

• BASF

• Ecolab

• Kemira

• SUEZ



Market driver

• Rapid urbanization and rise in population

Market challenge

• Impact of untreated wastewater and problem of sludge disposal

Market trend

• Technological advances in water purification

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



