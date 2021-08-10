Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis Report 2021-2026: Major Players are BASF, Ecolab, Solenis, Akzo Nobel, Kemira, Baker Hughes, Lonza, Dow Chemical, Snf Floerger, and Suez

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents), End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water treatment chemicals market size is projected to grow from USD 39.1 billion in 2021 to USD 61.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%

Increasing demand for chemically treated water from various end-use segments and stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment is driving the market for water treatment chemicals. However, alternative water treatment technologies are expected to restrain this market.

Rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and an increase in demand for specific formulations are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of water treatment chemicals. The major challenge faced by players is the need for eco-friendly formulations and vulnerability regarding the copying of patents.

In terms of value, the corrosion inhibitors segment is projected to account for the largest share of the water treatment chemicals market, by type, during the forecast period.

Corrosion inhibitors are projected to be the largest type segment in the water treatment chemicals market. The use of poor quality water in cooling systems and increased water recycling will boost the market for corrosion inhibitors during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand from the oil & gas industry will propel the market for this type of water treatment chemicals.

Industrial is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for water treatment in the industrial sector is increasing due to rapid industrialization in developing countries and substantial growth in several key markets. Every industry consumes water for a variety of applications in include metal & mining, chemical processing, food & beverage, oil & gas, paper & pulp, and power generation that require water treatment chemicals to treat the usage of essential water.

The APAC region leads the water treatment chemicals market in terms of value.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for the water treatment chemicals market. The growth in demand for water treatment chemicals in the region can be largely attributed to factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and stringent environmental norms. Moreover, the rising number of end-use industries in the region is also leading to innovations and developments in the field of water treatment chemicals, thereby fueling the growth of the APAC water treatment chemicals market.

Major players operating in the global water treatment chemicals market include BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), Solenis LLC (US), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Baker Hughes (US), Lonza (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Snf Floerger (France), and Suez S.A. (France).

Impact of COVID-19 on Water Treatment Chemicals Market



