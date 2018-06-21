Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2018

News provided by

Research and Markets

18:15 ET

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global water treatment chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advances in water purification. Nanotechnology is a complicated yet less harmful method. When compared with conventional systems, nanofilters are more efficient and need less pressure to pass water across the filter. Cleaning these filters is also easier as it includes absorption and membrane processes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is impact of untreated wastewater and problem of sludge disposal. Wastewater treatment is the purification of water for reuse. Not all plants are equipped to deal with the process that comes after. The discharge form wastewater treatment plants is sometimes disposed into surface water such as rivers or seas.


Market Segments

  • Municipality water treatment
  • Power generation
  • Pulp and paper
  • Metal and mining
  • Oil and gas
  • Others

Market Trends

  • Technological advances in water purification
  • Use of green chemicals in wastewater treatment
  • Increasing industrial adoption of zero-liquid discharge

Key vendors

  • Akzo Nobel
  • Arkema
  • BASF
  • Ecolab
  • Kemira
  • SUEZ

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xm2zjj/global_water?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 



Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-water-treatment-chemicals-market-report-2018-300670332.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

18:00 ET Global Smart Factory Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Machine Vision...

17:45 ET Global Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market Report 2018-2022: Key...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2018

News provided by

Research and Markets

18:15 ET