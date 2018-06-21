Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global water treatment chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is technological advances in water purification. Nanotechnology is a complicated yet less harmful method. When compared with conventional systems, nanofilters are more efficient and need less pressure to pass water across the filter. Cleaning these filters is also easier as it includes absorption and membrane processes.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is impact of untreated wastewater and problem of sludge disposal. Wastewater treatment is the purification of water for reuse. Not all plants are equipped to deal with the process that comes after. The discharge form wastewater treatment plants is sometimes disposed into surface water such as rivers or seas.
Market Segments
- Municipality water treatment
- Power generation
- Pulp and paper
- Metal and mining
- Oil and gas
- Others
Market Trends
- Technological advances in water purification
- Use of green chemicals in wastewater treatment
- Increasing industrial adoption of zero-liquid discharge
Key vendors
- Akzo Nobel
- Arkema
- BASF
- Ecolab
- Kemira
- SUEZ
