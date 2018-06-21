Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2018

The global water treatment chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological advances in water purification. Nanotechnology is a complicated yet less harmful method. When compared with conventional systems, nanofilters are more efficient and need less pressure to pass water across the filter. Cleaning these filters is also easier as it includes absorption and membrane processes.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is impact of untreated wastewater and problem of sludge disposal. Wastewater treatment is the purification of water for reuse. Not all plants are equipped to deal with the process that comes after. The discharge form wastewater treatment plants is sometimes disposed into surface water such as rivers or seas.



Market Segments



Municipality water treatment

Power generation

Pulp and paper



Metal and mining

Oil and gas

Others

Market Trends



Technological advances in water purification

Use of green chemicals in wastewater treatment

Increasing industrial adoption of zero-liquid discharge



Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

BASF

Ecolab

Kemira

SUEZ

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



