Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Waterjet Cutting Machines estimated at US$945.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 3D Waterjet Cutting Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$741.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.



After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.9% share of the global Waterjet Cutting Machines market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Waterjet Cutting Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$256.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$277 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$277 Million by the year 2027.



Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020



In the global Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$127 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$168 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$179.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. The publisher brings years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 423-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others

Bystronic Laser AG

Dardi International Corp.

Flow International Corp.

Jet Edge, Inc.

Omax Corp.

Resato International BV

Shape Technologies Group, Inc.

WARDJet Inc.

Water Jet Sweden AB

Waterjet Corporation s.r.l.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Waterjet Cutting Machines Superiority over Other Cutting Technologies

A Comparative Analysis of Cutting Technologies

Waterjet: A Competing or Complementary Technology?

Reduced Abrasives Consumption Make Waterjet Cutting More Cost-Efficient

Waterjets Represents the Most Eco-Friendly Option

Waterjet Pumps: A Critical Subsystem

Competitive Landscape

Distribution Structure

Internet: A New Sales Channel

Aftermarket: An Insurance against Difficult Times

State of the Manufacturing Industry: Vital for Market Growth

Assessing the Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Waterjet Cutting Machines

Stable Global GDP Promises to Bring in Growth

Global Market Outlook

High Potential Asia-Pacific Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Waterjet Cutting Machines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Waterjet Technology: A Growth Trajectory Marked by Adoption and Evolution

Waterjet Cutting Machines: An Industry Evolved through Innovations

Micromachining and Precision Cutting

Video Measuring Accuracy System

Waterjet Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Advances in Abrasive Waterjet Technology

Aerospace & Defense Applications: A Strong Growth Driver for High-End Waterjet Cutting Machines

Pressing Need for Precision Engineering Brightens Prospects for Waterjet Cutting Machines

Growth in Automobile Production Spurs Market Demand

Recovery in Construction Activity Offers Growth Opportunities

Novel Applications in the Healthcare Sector Opens Up Avenues for Future Growth

Semiconductor & Consumer Electronics Manufacturing: A Niche Application Area

Non-metal Waterjet Cutting Offer Huge Untapped Potential

Other Steadily Growing Application Areas for Waterjet Cutting Machines

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 72



