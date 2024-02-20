Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Industry Report 2024-2030 - Non-metal Waterjet Cutting Offer Huge Untapped Potential

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waterjet Cutting Machines - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Waterjet Cutting Machines Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Waterjet Cutting Machines estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$737 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Software segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Innovations in waterjet cutting machines are revolutionizing precision and efficiency, paving the way for future growth in the industry. Amidst a competitive scenario, players worldwide exhibit varying levels of presence, with a focus on after-sales customer service, training, and support as crucial factors for success. The cost of machinery remains a key competitive variable, while customization gains momentum to meet diverse market needs. Traditional end-use markets, albeit price-sensitive, continue to drive demand, with replacement demand presenting a sizable market opportunity.

Waterjet cutting machines offer versatile cutting methods, categorized by size and renowned for their advantages over other cutting technologies. With applications spanning various industries, waterjet cutting technology stands out for its precision and efficiency. Recent market activity highlights ongoing developments and innovations by select global brands, driving advancements in waterjet cutting technology to meet evolving industry demands.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $449.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Waterjet Cutting Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$449.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$178.3 Million by the year 2030.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Waterjet Cutting Machines: An Industry Evolved through Innovations

Waterjet Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Need for Precision Cutting Drives Importance of Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machines

Micro Abrasive Waterjet Machining & Cutting Emerges as Technology of the Moment

Taking 3D Waterjet Cutting to the Next Level

5-Axis Waterjet Cutters Offer Various Advantages

Focus Grows on Machines with Industry 4.0 Capabilities

Robotic Water Jet Cutting: A Highly Versatile and Precise Industrial Process

Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities for High-End Waterjet Cutting Machines

Implementation of Specialized Aerospace Materials Triggers Innovation in Waterjet Cutting Machines

Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes Well

Design Innovation: An Exciting Terminal for Waterjet Cutting in Aerospace Arena

Pressing Need for Precision Engineering Brightens Prospects for Waterjet Cutting Machines

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions to Spur Market Demand

Recovery in Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth

Waterjet Cutting Machines Eliminates Various Risks in Stone & Tile Cutting

Novel Applications in the Healthcare Sector Opens Up Avenues for Future Growth

Waterjet Cutting Gains Importance in Medical Plastic Recycling Solution

Semiconductor & Consumer Electronics Manufacturing: A Niche Application Area

Robust Growth of Consumer Electronics Drives Demand

Non-metal Waterjet Cutting Offer Huge Untapped Potential

Waterjet Technology for Stone and Tile Cutting for Custom Homes

Niche Application Areas for Waterjet Cutting Machines

Water Jet Cutting Beneficial for Oil and Gas Industry

Ultra High Pressure Waterjet Cutting Useful in Mining Applications

Rise in Demand for Processed Food Drive Opportunities for Waterjet Cutting Machines

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Augurs Well for the Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 105 Featured)

PaR Systems LLC

ESAB Group (UK) Ltd.

ESAB

Hypertherm, Inc.

BIESSE S.P.A.

Optomec, Inc.

Biesse Group - Intermac

Koike Aronson, Inc.

NLB Corporation

OMAX Corporation

Perfect Score Technologies

Resato International BV

Thibaut SAS

CMS SpA

Bison Machinery Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8kc4z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets