Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size Witnessing Growth Spurts: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global waterproofing chemicals market was worth around USD 30,582.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 59,399.98 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.7 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the waterproofing chemicals market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the waterproofing chemicals market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Waterproofing Chemicals Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Waterproofing Chemicals Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.7% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Waterproofing Chemicals Market was valued approximately USD 30,582.10 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 59,399.98 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. The high growth of the waterproofing chemicals market in this region can be linked to the high demand for infrastructure development.

India and China are prominent economies that will drive waterproofing chemicals market growth owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization driven by supportive government initiatives.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Waterproofing Chemicals Market On The Basis Of Chemistry (Bitumen, Elastomers, PVC, TPO, EPDM), On The Basis Of System/Technology (Preformed Membrane, Coatings & LAMs, Integral Systems), On The Basis Of Application (Roofing & Walls, Floors & Basements, Waste & Water Management, Tunnel Liners, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028."

Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Overview

Waterproofing Chemicals have found a wide scope of application in the construction industry across the world as the need for better infrastructure bolsters on a global scale and this trend is anticipated to propel waterproofing chemicals market potential over the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization have boosted construction activity all over the globe and this is the major driver for waterproofing chemicals demand over the forecast period. The presence of key waterproofing chemicals companies and preference for better and advanced solutions in the construction industry is projected to be other trends that influence waterproofing chemicals market growth through 2028.

However, stringent regulatory laws will make it difficult to deploy waterproofing chemicals as they have an adverse impact on human and environmental health which is a major obstruction to the sustainability trend that the world is focusing on.

Industry Dynamics:

Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Growth Dynamics

Urbanization to Drive Waterproofing chemicals Market Growth

The world has seen a notable increase in urbanization on a global scale and is anticipated to majorly influence the waterproofing chemicals market potential over the forecast period. Especially, in urbanization in emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil the demand for waterproofing chemicals will be prominent and these countries will be the most lucrative markets for waterproofing chemicals companies through 2028. High demand for developed infrastructure will also shape the market growth over the forecast period.

Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Restraints

Adverse Impact on Environment To Constrain Waterproofing chemicals Market Potential

Waterproofing Chemicals and membranes have a major adverse impact on the environment and these could potentially even be harmful to the human health in the long run. Since most chemicals are used in spray format they can easily affect the workers and create an adverse situation and hence these factors will hinder the waterproofing chemicals adoption over the forecast period. Stringent regulations against the use of harmful chemicals will further make it difficult to deploy waterproofing chemicals that are toxic in nature.

Waterproofing Chemicals Market: Segmentation

· The global Waterproofing Chemicals Market is segregated based on product, product type, application, and region.

By Application, the Waterproofing Chemicals market is segmented into roofing & walls, floors & basements, waste & water management, tunnel liners, and others. The roofing and wall segment held a dominant share in the global waterproofing chemicals market and is projected to be the most lucrative segment over the forecast period as well. Increasing focus on avoiding leakages in buildings has majorly contributed to the growth in demand from this segment and is continued to do so through 2028.

Recent Developments

In January 2022 – Saint-Gobain a leading name in the construction chemicals industry is forking out nearly USD 2 billion for GCP Applied Technologies which is known for its high-performance waterproofing solutions and other specialty construction chemicals.

List of Key Players of Waterproofing Chemicals Market:

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Mapei S.P. A

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Soprema Group

Pidilite Industries Limited

Fosroc International Limited

Johns Manville Corporation

Drizoro S.A.U.

Conpro Chemicals Private Limited

SIKA AG

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 30,582.10 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 59,399.98 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.7% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Mapei S.P. A, Carlisle Companies Inc., Soprema Group, Pidilite Industries Limited, Fosroc International Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, Drizoro S.A.U., Conpro Chemicals Private Limited, SIKA AG Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/478

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific waterproofing chemicals market led the global Waterproofing Chemicals market in terms of revenue and volume share and is anticipated to hold this stance through the forecast period. The high growth of the waterproofing chemicals market in this region can be linked to the high demand for infrastructure development. India and China are prominent economies that will drive waterproofing chemicals market growth owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization driven by supportive government initiatives. High construction activity in residential and commercial sectors in this region will positively boost the waterproofing chemicals market growth through 2028.

Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market is segmented as follows:

Waterproofing Chemicals Market: By Chemistry Outlook (2022-2028)

Bitumen

Elastomers

PVC

TPO

EPDM

Waterproofing Chemicals Market: By System/Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Preformed Membrane

Coatings & LAMs

Integral Systems

Waterproofing Chemicals Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Roofing & walls

Floors & basements

Waste & water management

Tunnel liners

Others

Waterproofing Chemicals Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

